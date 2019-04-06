First Cricket
IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals' Prithvi Shaw says wickets at Kotla 'weren't as good as we were expecting it to be'

The pitch preparation continues to evoke criticism this IPL with Delhi Capitals' Prithvi Shaw Saturday questioning the slow nature of the Feroze Shah Kotla track for their home matches.

Press Trust of India, Apr 06, 2019 20:56:52 IST

Bengaluru: The pitch preparation continues to evoke criticism in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019, with Delhi Capitals' Prithvi Shaw Saturday questioning the slow nature of the Feroz Shah Kotla track for their home matches.

While the young batsman said the wicket was not of their liking, he scored a 99 against KKR in a recent match in New Delhi.

File image of Prithvi Shaw. Sportzpics

File image of Prithvi Shaw. Sportzpics

"The wickets weren't good as we were expecting it to be. The new ball was moving slow off the track and turning from ball one. Nevertheless, we are just keeping those things besides and looking forward to next game," he said ahead of clash against the struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The slow pitch in Chennai also invited criticism from CSK skipper MS Dhoni and RCB skipper Virat Kohli.

Asked if batting second will be an advantage on the Chinnaswamy pitch, Shaw said the wicket remains the same throughout the match.

"I don't think it matters too much if you are batting or bowling first on this pitch. The wicket remains the same throughout the 40 overs. There is only the dew factor that probably comes in the second innings," he said.

The Capitals started with a bang but have been pretty inconsistent. They have won two of the five matches they have played so far.

"Everything was going good. We are practicing hard and preparing well, but not been able to execute on the ground. It is cricket. It happens. Personally, I don't think IPL is very tough. There will be ups and downs for teams," he said.

Asked if he fancies the chance of making into the World Cup squad after making 99 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders, Shaw said he is not thinking about it.

"I don't think getting 99 can make a big change, so I would rather not think about getting selected for the World Cup, instead I would rather do my job first in the IPL and try and win games. I think we are at a very crucial stage of the IPL," he said.

Updated Date: Apr 06, 2019 20:56:52 IST

