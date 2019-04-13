New Delhi: Karnataka left-arm spinner Jagadeesha Suchith was Saturday roped in by Delhi Capitals as a replacement for injured Harshal Patel for the remainder of the Indian Premier League.

Patel had suffered a fracture in his right hand in the game against Kings XI Punjab on 1 April and was ruled out for 3-4 weeks.

Suchith, who has represented Mumbai Indians in previous editions of the IPL, will now take Patel's place in the Delhi team.

Delhi Capitals take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next IPL encounter at Hyderabad on Sunday.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps