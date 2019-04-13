New Delhi: Karnataka left-arm spinner Jagadeesha Suchith was Saturday roped in by Delhi Capitals as a replacement for injured Harshal Patel for the remainder of the Indian Premier League.
Jagadeesha Suchith joins Delhi Capitals. Image courtesy: Twitter @DelhiCaptials
Patel had suffered a fracture in his right hand in the game against Kings XI Punjab on 1 April and was ruled out for 3-4 weeks.
Suchith, who has represented Mumbai Indians in previous editions of the IPL, will now take Patel's place in the Delhi team.
Delhi Capitals take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next IPL encounter at Hyderabad on Sunday.
Updated Date: Apr 13, 2019 23:47:16 IST
Apr 13, 2019 23:47:16 IST
