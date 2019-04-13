First Cricket
IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals name Jagadeesha Suchith as injured Harshal Patel's replacement for remainder of tournament

Karnataka left-arm spinner Jagadeesha Suchith was Saturday roped in by Delhi Capitals as a replacement for injured Harshal Patel for the remainder of the Indian Premier League.

Press Trust of India, Apr 13, 2019 23:47:16 IST

New logo of Delhi Capitals for IPL 2019. Image courtesy: Twitter @DelhiCaptials

Jagadeesha Suchith joins Delhi Capitals. Image courtesy: Twitter @DelhiCaptials

Patel had suffered a fracture in his right hand in the game against Kings XI Punjab on 1 April and was ruled out for 3-4 weeks.

Suchith, who has represented Mumbai Indians in previous editions of the IPL, will now take Patel's place in the Delhi team.

Delhi Capitals take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next IPL encounter at Hyderabad on Sunday.

Updated Date: Apr 13, 2019 23:47:16 IST

