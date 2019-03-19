IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting confident with depth in his squad, says team can achieve 'special things' this season
"Our aim is to win the IPL, and if we can manage the players and the combinations well throughout the tournament, it will turn out to be a very successful season for the Capitals," Ponting said.
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MAH Vs KAR Karnataka beat Maharashtra by 8 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 GUJ Vs BEN Bengal beat Gujarat by 7 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 RLY Vs MAH Maharashtra beat Railways by 21 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 VID Vs KAR Karnataka beat Vidarbha by 6 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 6 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 154 runs (D/L method)
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 41 runs (D/L method)
- USA in United Arab Emirates, 2 T20 International Series, 2019 UAE Vs USA United Arab Emirates beat USA by 24 runs
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, Only Test, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Afghanistan beat Ireland by 7 wickets
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Mar 19th, 2019, 09:30 PM IST
- ICC WT20 East Asia Pacific Qualifier, 2019 PNG vs VAN - Mar 20th, 2019, 05:00 AM IST
- ICC WT20 East Asia Pacific Qualifier, 2019 PNG vs PHI - Mar 20th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 21st, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 24th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 26th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
KCR’s talk of a 'new party' is actually aimed at dispelling rumours that he is a secret ally of Narendra Modi's
-
Economists vs CAs: Statistics, scriptures can be tweaked to win over rivals, but what matters is the ground reality
-
BJP picks Hindu-majority Pathanamthitta to experiment with Hindutva politics in Kerala, equates Sabarimala with Ram Temple in Ayodhya
-
New Zealand terror attack: 200 watched live-stream of massacre, video was viewed 4,000 times before it was taken off
-
Long-standing bond between religion and politics won’t end with BJP’s demand for observers at mosques during polls
-
Netflix's Love, Death and Robots highlights the luxury of ambition that animated shows enjoy
-
NCRB's silence on farmer suicides: RTI reply reveals why organisation has not released data since 2016
-
It’s Tango Time with Ratna Gupta
-
Special Olympics 2019: Indian roller skaters exceed expectations on fast wooden surface with 49 medals in event
-
कर्नाटक में इमारत ढहने से एक की मौत, मलबे में 80 लोगों के दबे होने की आशंका
-
UP सरकार के दो साल पूरे, CM योगी बोले- 2 सालों में नहीं हुआ एक भी दंगा
-
प्रियंका गांधी LIVE: '70 सालों में क्या किया? सवाल की एक्सपायरी डेट भी होती है'
-
गोवा: प्रमोद सावंत ने किया है आयुर्वेद के डॉक्टर से सीएम बनने तक का सफर
-
राहुल का पीएम मोदी पर तंज- चोरी में शामिल था चौकीदार, जब पकड़ा गया तो पूरे देश को चौकीदार कहा
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3570
|108
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6181
|112
|5
|Australia
|4951
|103
|6
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|Australia
|3613
|120
|4
|England
|2737
|119
|5
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting on Tuesday said that his franchise has enough depth to excel in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
The former Australia skipper, who has been serving as the head coach of the Delhi-based franchise since last season, insisted that reshuffle in the squad during the IPL auction earlier this year would help the team to have a successful season.
Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting (right) is confident of his team's chances in IPL 2019. Twitter @DelhiCapitals
"I think we have various options when it comes to all three aspects of the game. We have great Indian batters in the team, and have managed to pick a few all-rounders. Our spin department also has variety and the pace-attack looks very complete. In IPL, you do need to have great flexibility and we have players who can play in different positions," said Ponting.
"We have had a reshuffle in all departments in the IPL Auction this time around, and with the support of our owners, we have managed to get on board several quality players in the team.
"Our aim is to win the IPL, and if we can manage the players and the combinations well throughout the tournament, it will turn out to be a very successful season for the Capitals," he added.
The three-time World Cup winner took over as the head coach of the team in January 2018, but saw it finish at the bottom of the points table in his first season in-charge.
"It is a fresh start for all of us. We have a good blend of youth and experience in the squad, and if us guys (Sourav Ganguly and him) work really well together, we can achieve some pretty special things this season," said the 44-year-old.
Former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who has been appointed Delhi Capitals' team advisor, said that the franchise has "to start somewhere" and "this will be the season".
"Ricky will be leading the team from the front, and it is my job to help him in the best possible way to prepare the players well for the matches. Our one main goal this season is to win the title, and we will do everything to study the performances of the players, and make sure they are prepared to take on the challenges.
"It is an exciting season ahead for us, and we can't wait for the season to get started."
Ganguly emphasised on having a quality bowling unit.
"If you have a good bowling unit, you will be successful more number of times. It applies to all three formats of the game and if you look around cricket, the best teams who have been successful, they have all had great bowling line-ups.
"I believe that runs saved are runs scored, so it is going to be important for us that our bowling also clicks from the start," he said.
The Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals will begin their season against Mumbai Indians on March 24 at the Wankhede Stadium.
Delhi will be playing their first home match on 26 March when they take on defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium.
Updated Date:
Mar 19, 2019 19:34:14 IST
Also See
Rishabh Pant has X-factor to win India World Cup, would play him at No 4, says Australian legend Ricky Ponting
IPL 2019: Sourav Ganguly says cricketers must find a way to refresh, not playing games isn't the solution ahead of World Cup
IPL 2019: CSK to begin full fledged preparations for upcoming season at Chennai from 16 March