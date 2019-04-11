First Cricket
IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals bowler Harshal Patel ruled out of remainder of tournament due to injury

Delhi Capitals seamer Harshal Patel was ruled out of the remainder of the IPL owing to a fracture in his right hand, coach Ricky Ponting said

Press Trust of India, Apr 11, 2019 19:18:29 IST

Kolkata: Delhi Capitals seamer Harshal Patel was ruled out of the remainder of the IPL owing to a fracture in his right hand, coach Ricky Ponting said on Thursday.

"He has suffered a fracture in his right hand in the game against Kings XI (on 1 April). It took us a few days to actually get to the bottom of that fracture. He's had some X-Rays. He's been ruled out for three-four weeks which basically ruled him out of the tournament. We need to find a replacement," Ponting said at the pre-match conference.

Harshal Patel of Delhi Capitals during match 10 of the Vivo Indian Premier League Season 12, 2019 between the Delhi Capitals and the Kolkata Knight Riders held at the Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi on the 30th March 2019 Photo by: Ron Gaunt /SPORTZPICS for BCCI

Harshal Patel will miss the rest of the IPL after fracturing his right hand. Sportzpics

Patel has featured in two out of the six games for the Delhi-based outfit this season, picking up 2/40 in the tied game against the Kolkata Knight Riders, which Delhi won in the super over. He had conceded 0/37 in the 14-run dramatic loss against the Kings XI Punjab in Mohali.

Ponting further said left-handed top order batsman Manjot Kalra also has a niggle in his right arm and thus has to clear a fitness test.

"We need him to pass a full fitness test today. So that's the reason we've got as many guys here on trial."

The Shreyas Iyer-led side has had a mixed season so far. In six matches that Delhi Capitals have played, they have won three matches and have lost three matches. They will take on KKR on Friday.

Updated Date: Apr 11, 2019 19:18:53 IST

