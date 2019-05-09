First Cricket
Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 2 wickets
IPL 2019, DC vs SRH: Sunrisers Hyderabad were not 'very clinical with catching and bowling', says captain Kane Williamson

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson believes his team failed to win as his teammates were not 'very clinical with the catching or bowling'.

Press Trust of India, May 09, 2019 13:54:49 IST

Visakhapatnam: Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson felt that the total of 162 against Delhi Capitals in the IPL Eliminator was competitive but his team failed to nail it as the players were not "very clinical with the catching or in our bowling".

Sunrisers Hyderabad slumped to heart-wrenching two-wicket defeat against Delhi Capitals to crash out the IPL on Wednesday night.

Kane Williamson captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad talks with Basil Thampi of Sunrisers Hyderabad during the eliminator match of the Vivo Indian Premier League Season 12, 2019 between the Delhi Capitals and the Sunrisers Hyderabad held at the ACA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam on the 8th May 2019 Photo by: Deepak Malik /SPORTZPICS for BCCI

Kane Williamson (L) talks with Basil Thampi during their match against the Delhi Capitals. Deepak Malik/SPORTZPICS

"It was one of those surfaces that produce such close matches. I believed we had a competitive total after the first half. I knew it would be a tricky chase after the powerplay overs as with such totals there are small margins.

"We have been in a position of strength before and haven't nailed it, today was another such day and that's a little bit frustrating," said Williamson after the match.

Chasing 163, Prithvi Shaw gave Delhi Capitals an ideal start with a 38-ball 56 before they lost their way in the middle. It was Rishabh Pant (49 off 21 balls with five sixes) who brought Delhi to the cusp of victory, even as West Indies' Keemo Paul finished it off the penultimate ball of the innings with a boundary.

"Delhi played very well, they are a strong outfit and I think they deserved this win.

"We believed it was a winning total and it looked like it for a long time, they started well and had all the momentum, they had some quality players, as expected on this wicket we squeezed them back and got ourselves ahead, we weren't very clinical with the catching or in our bowling, we weren't great today. It wasn't our best performance, a few things needed to be changed and it could have been a winning total," said a disappointed Williamson.

He hoped that the players would come out with better performance in the next season.

"We are building well as a franchise and the development process will have to continue," Williamson said.

Updated Date: May 09, 2019 13:54:49 IST

