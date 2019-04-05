IPL 2019, DC vs SRH: Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers force spotlight to be trained on them with smart approach against Delhi
More than bowling out Royal Challengers Bangalore for 113 in Hyderabad, Sunrisers would be pleased at having kept the formidable Delhi Capitals to 129 for eight on a track that did not support pace or bounce
- Botswana Women in Namibia, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NAMW Vs BOTW Namibia Women beat Botswana Women by 88 runs
- Botswana Women in Namibia, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NAMW Vs BOTW Namibia Women beat Botswana Women by 86 runs
- Botswana Women in Namibia, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NAMW Vs BOTW Namibia Women beat Botswana Women by 9 wickets
- Botswana Women in Namibia, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NAMW Vs BOTW Namibia Women beat Botswana Women by 88 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 DC Vs HYD Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 MUM Vs CHE Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 37 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 RAJ Vs BLR Rajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 7 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 PUN Vs DC Kings XI Punjab beat Delhi Capitals by 14 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 BLR vs KOL - Apr 5th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 CHE vs PUN - Apr 6th, 2019, 04:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 HYD vs MUM - Apr 6th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Uganda Women Triangular T20I Series, 2019 KENW vs ZIMW - Apr 6th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- Uganda Women Triangular T20I Series, 2019 UGAW vs KENW - Apr 6th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- Uganda Women Triangular T20I Series, 2019 UGAW vs KENW - Apr 7th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Travels in the Hindi belt: 'How bad can Rahul be, Modi hasn't set a very high standard,' say some young voters in Bihar
-
Faced with little competition, Mehbooba Mufti likely to win Anantnag Lok Sabha seat despite voters' anger against PDP
-
How Narendra Modi managed money: A look at the funds disbursed by Centre for PM MUDRA Yojana
-
Romeo Akbar Walter movie review: John Abraham's inconsistent spy thriller suffers from major Raazi hangover
-
DGCA starts farming out flight slots unused by Jet Airways to other carriers; lenders to push forward with rescue plan
-
Malaysia Open 2019: PV Sindhu's capitulation against unseeded Sung Ji-hyun leaves Kidambi Srikanth as sole remaining Indian
-
US and China likely to finalise agreement after nine-month trade war; optimism over Trump-Xi talks boost global stock markets
-
Bengaluru’s romance with her trees, from the era of kings to present times
-
Indus Waters Treaty: Partition to Cold War and drought, how India lost hydro disciplining tool against Pak
-
बिहार: महागठबंधन की सीटों को हुआ ऐलान, इन बड़े नेताओं को यहां से मिला टिकट
-
मुंबई नॉर्थ से उर्मिला को मिला टिकट, बीजेपी के इस नेता से होगी टक्कर
-
मुझे नादान समझने वाले खुद नादान हैं: तेजप्रताप यादव
-
मेरठ की रैली में बोले पीएम- विरोधियों को बस पाकिस्तान में अपनी छवि की चिंता
-
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: अब आज़म के करीबी नेता ने जया प्रदा पर की यह अमर्यादित टिप्पणी
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3570
|108
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6181
|112
|5
|Australia
|5701
|108
|6
|Pakistan
|5147
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|England
|3036
|121
|4
|Australia
|3613
|120
|5
|South Africa
|3366
|120
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Sunrisers Hyderabad gave themselves reasons to be happy with their visit to Delhi, not the least being their bowling unit’s success for the second time in four games. More than bowling out Royal Challengers Bangalore for 113 in Hyderabad, they would be pleased at having kept the formidable Delhi Capitals to 129 for eight on a track that did not support pace or bounce on Thursday.
If they can replicate the intensity and the accuracy in following the ideas, the Hyderabad attack would remain a handful for all teams. Sportzpics
Clearly, the home team’s management was caught napping by the pitch. But in reading the nature of the strip, picking the right bowlers and executing the plans made for each home batsman that the Sunrisers Hyderabad attack walked away with a lot of credit. If they can replicate the intensity and the accuracy in following the ideas, the Hyderabad attack would remain a handful for all teams.
Of course, the first two outings this season on flat decks in Kolkata and Hyderabad were not the most memorable. Sunrisers Hyderabad claimed but six wickets and conceded a whopping 381 runs in these two games. Worse, their bowling spearhead, Bhuvneshwar Kumar seemed to have gone off the boil, unable to find the magical rhythm and control that makes him such a feared bowler.
Therefore, his first wickets of the IPL season came as a relief not only to the Sunrisers Hyderabad but also to all those who were worried that he had not been able to exercise the control that he had become famous for. His rediscovery of his wonted rhythm has to be the biggest gain for the side on their trip to Delhi.
He was unlucky when Prithvi Shaw edged through slip for the second of his two fours in the opening over but was able to exact revenge when he sent the teen opener’s off-stump for a fairly long walk with a length ball that crept under the swishing blade. The sight of the stump doing a cartwheel was the sort of spectacle that would lift a quick bowler’s confidence sky-high.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar completed his quota with overs in the middle and the death. He first stifled Shreyas Iyer enough for the Delhi Capitals skipper to try and chance his arm against Rashid Khan in the following over and gift his wicket away. The Sunrisers Hyderabad captain’s 19th over was eventful – he outfoxed Chris Morris and saw Kagiso Rabada being dropped by Sandeep Sharma.
Then again, it would be simplifying things too much if the focus is only on the Indian spearhead. For, the contributions by the others in the attack – Sandeep Sharma and Siddharth Kaul who form a trio of Indian swing and seam bowlers as well as Afghanistan spin twins Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan.
Mohammad Nabi’s contribution with the cricket ball was immense. The off-spinner, choosing to bowl from round the wicket, kept the left-handers quiet with his simple, classical approach. He induced a sweep by Shikhar Dhawan who only managed to top-edge a catch to short fine-leg. Nabi returned after the enforced strategic break to see Rishabh Pant’s back.
The Afghanistan skipper now has six wickets from the two games he has played and may have nudged ahead of the team’s left-arm spinners, Bangladesh import Shakib Al-Hasan and Shahbaz Nadeem. Of course, the side may have to play Shakib Al Hasan when squaring up against teams that do not have as many left-handed batsmen as Delhi Capitals.
Be that as it may, each of the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers could be proud of his contribution to the team’s victory. The economical leg-spinner Rashid Khan claimed one wicket but it was that of Shreyas Iyer, the best of the home batsmen on Thursday night. Sandeep Sharma and Siddharth Kaul ensured that there would be no let-up of pressure on the Delhi Capitals middle-order batsmen.
You could see the smiles adorning the faces of the Sunrisers Hyderabad think tank, watching from the dug-out, get wider with each wicket that fell after Pant’s fall in the 10th over. The Delhi Capitals went on a rapid downward spiral on a track that demanded a great deal of concentration and skill from the batsmen and the visiting team’s bowlers added much more to their challenges.
The coming together of the attack augurs well for Sunrisers Hyderabad, given that the top-order batting might undergo some change at some point in the season. David Warner and Jonny Bairstow may have to return to Australia and England ahead of their commitments with their respective national teams, but the undisturbed bowling unit can win games on their own.
Though the design of the Twenty20 format appears to lean towards batsmen – and their ability to pierce fields and clear the fence – bowling units like the one Sunrisers Hyderabad possesses can powerfully force the spotlight to be trained on them. Even a standout innings by Bairstow, earning him the adjudicator’s nod and the man of the match award, would take the backseat to such smart bowling.
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here
For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here
Updated Date:
Apr 05, 2019 13:13:30 IST
Also See
IPL 2019, DC vs SRH: Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting unhappy with Feroz Shah Kotla track after defeat against Hyderabad
IPL 2019, DC v SRH: From Axar Patel and Mohammad Nabi's all-round act to Manish Pandey's sensational catch, key moments from match
IPL 2019, DC vs SRH: I adjust to conditions as soon as possible, says Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Mohammad Nabi