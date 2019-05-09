A half-century from Prithvi Shaw and a 21-ball 49 from Rishabh Pant took Delhi Capitals (DC) past Sunrisers Hyderabad and into the second Qualifier against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Opting to field first, Delhi restricted Sunrisers to 162 before their batsmen nearly muddled up a regulation run chase in the death overs. They prevailed in the end, though, and will face Chennai Super Kings in the second Qualifier on Friday.

Here are the best moments from the Eliminator.

Rishabh Pant flays Thampi and mayhem in the final over



With the required run rate soaring for Delhi Capitals, Rishabh Pant launched an attack against Basil Thampi. The Kerala seamer went under the pump as Pant started slogging across the line mercilessly. Two fours and two sixes came off the first four balls of the 18th over as Pant brought the required run rate down in no time. With 12 needed in 2 overs, the game was firmly in Delhi's grasp but Pant fell in the penultimate over to Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Five runs were needed off the last over and it came down to two runs to win in three balls when Mishra missed a wild heave off Khaleel Ahmed and scampered across for byes. Saha's throw went to Khaleel who looked to run Mishra out but the batsman had changed his course to prevent the bowler from hitting the stumps.

Sunrisers took the DRS for a caught behind appeal and also for Mishra trying to obstruct the field. While there was no edge off the bat, Mishra had clearly deviated from his path while running and Khaleel's throw had hit his arm. As such, he was given out obstructing the field. Delhi lost a wicket and a crucial run but Keemo Paul casually pulled Khaleel for four next ball to win Delhi the match.

Nearly a first-ball wicket



Trent Boult is known for exploiting any swing on offer with the new ball and at Vizag in the Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday, the Kiwi seamer swung one back into the opener, Wriddhiman Saha, off the first ball of the game. The ball rapped Saha on the pads, evoking a boisterous appeal from the Delhi players. The umpire raised his finger much to Delhi's delight but Saha reviewed the decision.

Being a short person, one of the factors that might have saved Saha was an inside edge. In real time, it didn't seem like the opener had edged the ball, and the only issue under consideration was height. With the DRS call, UltraEdge came into the picture and it spotted an inside edge. Saha was saved from an embarrassing golden duck in a crucial game but could not make the best of his opportunity. He was dismissed shortly afterwards for eight, top-edging Ishant Sharma to mid-off.

Ishant Sharma's searing toe crusher



Ishant Sharma had delivered the opening blow for Sunrisers Hyderabad when he had Wriddhiman Saha caught at mid-off but his best moment in the match came in the death overs when he cleaned up Kane Williamson with a toe crusher that the Kiwi could do little about.

In the 16th over of the innings, Kane Williamson picked Ishant's slower ball and swung it through square leg. Trent Boult, who was manning the area, made a meal out of stopping the ball and conceded a boundary.

Ishant was seen helplessly staring at Boult but quickly went back to his mark and ensured he didn't need a fielder next ball. A pacy yorker saw Williamson's stumps go for a walk and Delhi had once again broken through via Ishant Sharma.

Shreyas Iyer's generous act cut short by Pant's intervention



In the final over of the Sunrisers innings, Keemo Paul delivered a wide delivery outside off-stump that Deepak Hooda swung and missed at. The batsman looked to steal a bye and Rishabh Pant fired in a throw at the bowler's end. Paul looked to catch the ball to run the batsman out but only managed to block Hooda from running. The batsman fell over Paul's extended foot and Pant's throw hit the bull's eye at the non-striker's end.

Clearly, Hooda was run-out but since the bowler had come in the way of a single, the umpires checked with the Delhi skipper, Shreyas Iyer, if he wanted to continue with the dismissal. Iyer appeared to say that he was alright with Hooda batting again but by then Rishabh Pant had arrived at the scene and he was seen animatedly chatting with the umpires and Iyer. Eventually, Hooda was sent on his way, and the right decision prevailed.

The batsman had run down the pitch which would have blocked Pant's throw. So Paul intercepting Hooda mid-pitch barely mattered because the batsman wasn't supposed to be running down that path. This seemed to be what Pant was expressing too and the umpires agreed that the run-out should prevail.

Shaw's scything attack on Bhuvi



After a series of poor scores, Prithvi Shaw turned up at Vizag with an important half-century. The swashbuckling Delhi opener was in fine form on Wednesday and took the Sunrisers bowlers on with aplomb. He was particularly harsh on Bhuvneshwar Kumar off whom he smashed two fours and six off successive deliveries.

In the fifth over of the innings, Shaw creamed Bhuvneshwar through cover for a four off the second delivery. Next ball was ramped over third-man for a six and the fourth thumped over mid-off for four. The attack gave Delhi a superb start in the Powerplay overs.

A double-wicket maiden from Rashid



Rashid Khan turned the game on its head in the 15th over when he sent back Colin Munro and Axar Patel in the space of four deliveries and completed a maiden over. The Afghanistan leg-spinner trapped Munro in front with a flat leg-break on the first ball of the over and then had Axar Patel caught behind two balls later.

The Delhi all-rounder was cramped for room but had actually missed the cut shot with the ball hitting his thighs and going to the keeper. The umpire upheld the appeal from Sunrisers and although there was no edge, Axar couldn't review it since Delhi had used up their review earlier in the over to try and save Ingram. Rashid went on to bowl two more dots at Rutherford to complete a double-wicket maiden over that pulled Sunrisers back into the game.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps