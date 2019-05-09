First Cricket
IPL 2019, DC vs SRH: Rishabh Pant says 'muscle memory' makes him hit sixes after leading Delhi Capitals to victory

Dispatching the ball deep into the stands is in Rishabh Pant's "muscle memory" and that's why he doesn't need to look at who is bowling to him.

Press Trust of India, May 09, 2019 08:53:53 IST

Visakhapatnam: Dispatching the ball deep into the stands is in Rishabh Pant's "muscle memory" and that's why he doesn't need to look at who is bowling to him once he is in a mood to go hammer and tongs.

Pant hit five sixes in his 21-ball-49 as he guided Delhi Capitals to a two-wicket victory in the IPL Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Rishabh Pant of Delhi Capitals bats during the eliminator match of the Vivo Indian Premier League Season 12, 2019 between the Delhi Capitals and the Sunrisers Hyderabad held at the ACA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam on the 8th May 2019 Photo by: Deepak Malik /SPORTZPICS for BCCI

Rishabh Pant led Delhi Capitals to victory over the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Deepak Malik/SPORTZPICS

"In T20s, you need 40 off 20 or so, then you have to attack one bowler. I don't see who's bowling. It's in our muscle memory and that's why we practice so much. Today, that was special because I didn't try to hit the ball too hard. I was just watching the ball, and I was trying to time the ball."

Pant also said that he ensured that the mindset remains positive when the team is going for improbable chases.

"If you are set on a wicket like this, you have to finish the match for your team. I took it very close, but next time I will finish it for the team. (Pressure) I just try to be positive. If your mindset is negative, it doesn't help," said Pant.

Prithvi Shaw, who scored the only half-century of the match thanked the support staff for keeping faith in him despite inconsistent performances.

"All this is dedicated to my team as they have backed me quite well. I wasn't scoring runs in the last few games. All thanks to the support staff, players and coaches for believing in me and giving the opportunity as well. I was a bit nervous but my coaching staff helped me," Shaw said, having scored 56 off 38 balls.

"I believed in myself to get my form back and went in there and played my natural game. These kinds of games I am always nervous. Rishabh batted beautifully. Whenever we needed him, he is always there for us."

Their young captain Shreyas Iyer was also ecstatic.

"(Last over) I can't express my emotions. I was sitting and those last two overs were like a hell [laughs]. An amazing feeling (to win) and I could see the happiness in everyone's faces. The joy we share after winning was good.

Updated Date: May 09, 2019 09:07:17 IST

Tags : Cricket, Delhi Capitals, IPL 2019, IPL 2019 DC, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4659 123
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3552 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7154 286
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

