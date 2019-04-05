First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 16 Apr 04, 2019
DC vs SRH
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets
IPL | Match 15 Apr 03, 2019
MI vs CSK
Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 37 runs
IPL Apr 05, 2019
RCB vs KKR
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
IPL Apr 06, 2019
CSK vs KXIP
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2019, DC vs SRH: I adjust to conditions as soon as possible, says Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Mohammad Nabi

At a time when the entire cricket world is enamoured by the wrist-spinners, Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi has emerged as a dependable finger spinner, who relies on his natural game.

Press Trust of India, Apr 05, 2019 11:52:46 IST

New Delhi: At a time when the entire cricket world is enamoured by the wrist-spinners, Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi has emerged as a dependable finger spinner, who relies on his natural game.

Mohammad Nabi of Sunrisers Hyderabad during their match against Delhi Capitals. Sportzpics

Mohammad Nabi of Sunrisers Hyderabad during their match against Delhi Capitals. Sportzpics

The 34-year-old off-spinner has played an important role in Sunrisers Hyderabad last two wins – taking four wickets against Royal Challengers Bangalore last week and two against Delhi Capitals here last night.

"I do nothing different. I play my natural cricket. It is just that the conditions are different, so I adjust to the conditions as soon as possible," said Nabi after Hyderabad beat Delhi by five wickets.

Nabi doesn't always figure in the Sunrisers playing XI as the team uses him according to the conditions only. He has so far been part of just seven matches in the IPL.

After missing in action in the earlier matches, Nabi came into the squad following an injury to captain Kane Williamson.

He along with his illustrious fellow Afghan spinners – Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman – have been playing quite a lot of T20 cricket across the globe.

"We have been playing together for last three years for the team, so we wait for our chance and give more than 100 percent. The important thing is to read the batsmen, what is he doing. If he is looking to score runs then you can't bowl the same ball again. It comes automatic with experience," he said.

"We have been already successful in Australia at Big Bash. That's why they pick us. The main thing is to adjust to the conditions. Here most of the times, the condition is such that the ball is turning. In Australia, it is totally different, there is bounce and not that much turning, so you have to stick to your line and look for dot balls," explained Nabi.

Talking about how he approaches his bowling, the Afghan spinner said: "My strategy is always that when I get to bowl after 10 overs, I look for dot balls because it creates pressure and then Rashid and Mujeeb can get wickets from the other end."

Nabi said that the experience of playing at The 2018 Vitality Blast last year in England will help Afghanistan at the World Cup, starting May 30, in England.

"Last time we played T20 blast because the World Cup is going to happen there. So we got good experience there and we will look to use our experience and use our talent and do our best in the World Cup," Nabi said.

Asked how he guides Rashid Khan, who has made a name for himself as one of the world's top spinners, Nabi said: "Sometimes, you can't get the variation, sometimes you lose concentration, so when we play together in the national team or any other team, you have to make him understand, what is the batsmen doing, what field you need to set.

"If you try for more dot balls then the batsmen will make mistakes. If you run after wickets, you will get hit more.

"Rashid is a different spinner than other leg-spinners. He is quick through the air and he is sharp and his googlies are not read well by the batsmen, so they want to stay on strike and make mistakes," he said.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Updated Date: Apr 05, 2019 11:52:46 IST

Tags : Cricket, Delhi Capitals, Indian Premier League, IPL, IPL 2019, IPL 2019 DC, IPL 2019 SRH, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan, Royal Challengers Bangalore

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all