IPL 2019, DC vs SRH: 'Game-changer Rishabh', 'Pant fan club', Twitter reacts as Delhi Capitals book place in Qualifier 2
Delhi Capitals (DC) confirmed their survival in the Indian Premier League 2019 (IPL) after knocking out Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Eliminator on Wednesday. Chasing a target of 163, DC won the match by two wickets as the match ended in the final over.
Delhi Capitals (DC) confirmed their berth in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League 2019 (IPL) after knocking out Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Eliminator on Wednesday.
Chasing a target of 163, DC won the match by two wickets as the match went into the final over.
Shreyas Iyer’s men will now face MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Qualifier 2 on Friday for a place in Sunday’s final against Mumbai Indians (MI).
Amit Mishra finished with a spell of 1-16 from four overs. Sportzpics
A total of 139 runs were scored by Martin Guptill (36), Manish Pandey (30), Kane Williamson (28), Vijay Shankar (25) and Mohammad Nabi (20) as the rest of the batsmen were dismissed in single figures. As many as 10 extras were conceded by the DC bowlers as SRH finished at 162/8.
In reply, DC got off to a powerful start, but Shikhar Dhawan was stumped by Wriddhiman Saha after scoring 17 runs. However, Prithvi Shaw brought up his fourth IPL fifty, his second this season.
With Shaw being dismissed, the momentum slightly shifted to SRH as Afghanistan’s mystery spinner Rashid Khan dismissed Colin Munro and Rashid Khan.
With DC struggling at 111/5, Rishabh Pant was unfortunate to miss out on a half-century after Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed the youngster.
The major breakthrough for DC came when 22 runs were hit off Basil Thampi’s over which included two fours and a six.
However, a lot of drama unfolded in the final over when Amit Mishra was dismissed for obstructing the field.
Mishra was looking for a run in some real hurry, but when bowler Khaleel Ahmed was about to throw at the stumps Mishra came right at the middle and the ball had a contact with his elbow.
Nevertheless, despite being under huge pressure, Keemo Paul sealed the match with a four as he played a pull shot racing past Vijay Shankar who was fielding in the deep.
With DC setting up the Qualifier 2 clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday, here is how Twitter responded.
Sehwag praises 'game-changer' Rishabh Pant
What a match. What a tournament @IPL is. Well played Delhi and exceptional knock from @RishabPant777 - The gamechanger #DCvSRH
Absolutely insane from Pant to hole out like that with victory just a few runs away. Such self indulgence can prove costly in this match. Also sends wrong signal to selectors — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) May 8, 2019
A tough IPL to predict!
so the three teams that finished on 18 points each after the group stage remain alive in the tournament... #DCvSRH#IPL2019
Am firmly now in the Rishabh Pant fan club. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) May 8, 2019
All hail the talented DC squad!
Watching Delhi this year has been so much fun. A team chock-full of young Indian talent, supplemented with a combination of dynamic overseas batsmen (Ingram & Munro), talented all rounders (Paul & Rutherford) & gun bowlers (Rabada, Morris, Lamichhane & Boult). #IPL#DCvSRH
With DC setting up the Qualifier 2 clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday, here is how Twitter responded.
Sehwag praises 'game-changer' Rishabh Pant
A tough IPL to predict!
All hail the talented DC squad!
May 09, 2019 00:23:47 IST
