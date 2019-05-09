First Cricket
IPL | Eliminator May 08, 2019
DC vs SRH
Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 2 wickets
PAK in ENG | 1st ODI May 08, 2019
ENG vs PAK
Match Abandoned
IRE Tri-Nation Series May 09, 2019
IRE vs BAN
The Village, Malahide, Dublin
AFG in SCO May 10, 2019
SCO vs AFG
Grange Cricket Club, Raeburn Place, Edinburgh
IPL 2019, DC vs SRH: 'Game-changer Rishabh', 'Pant fan club', Twitter reacts as Delhi Capitals book place in Qualifier 2

Delhi Capitals (DC) confirmed their survival in the Indian Premier League 2019 (IPL) after knocking out Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Eliminator on Wednesday. Chasing a target of 163, DC won the match by two wickets as the match ended in the final over.

FirstCricket Staff, May 09, 2019 00:20:28 IST

Delhi Capitals (DC) confirmed their berth in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League 2019 (IPL) after knocking out Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Eliminator on Wednesday.

Chasing a target of 163, DC won the match by two wickets as the match went into the final over.

Shreyas Iyer’s men will now face MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Qualifier 2 on Friday for a place in Sunday’s final against Mumbai Indians (MI).

Amit Mishra finished with a spell of 1-16 from four overs. Sportzpics

A total of 139 runs were scored by Martin Guptill (36), Manish Pandey (30), Kane Williamson (28), Vijay Shankar (25) and Mohammad Nabi (20) as the rest of the batsmen were dismissed in single figures. As many as 10 extras were conceded by the DC bowlers as SRH finished at 162/8.

In reply, DC got off to a powerful start, but Shikhar Dhawan was stumped by Wriddhiman Saha after scoring 17 runs. However, Prithvi Shaw brought up his fourth IPL fifty, his second this season.

With Shaw being dismissed, the momentum slightly shifted to SRH as Afghanistan’s mystery spinner Rashid Khan dismissed Colin Munro and Rashid Khan.

With DC struggling at 111/5, Rishabh Pant was unfortunate to miss out on a half-century after Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed the youngster.

The major breakthrough for DC came when 22 runs were hit off Basil Thampi’s over which included two fours and a six.

However, a lot of drama unfolded in the final over when Amit Mishra was dismissed for obstructing the field.

Mishra was looking for a run in some real hurry, but when bowler Khaleel Ahmed was about to throw at the stumps Mishra came right at the middle and the ball had a contact with his elbow.

Nevertheless, despite being under huge pressure, Keemo Paul sealed the match with a four as he played a pull shot racing past Vijay Shankar who was fielding in the deep.

With DC setting up the Qualifier 2 clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday, here is how Twitter responded.

Sehwag praises 'game-changer' Rishabh Pant

What did you feel on Rishabh Pant's performance?

A tough IPL to predict!

Are you in the Rishabh Pant fan club yet?

All hail the talented DC squad!

A lot of drama unfolded in the end!

The win came the hard way for DC!

DC gets a lifeline!

Updated Date: May 09, 2019 00:23:47 IST

IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4659 123
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3552 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7154 286
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

