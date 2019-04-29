First Cricket
IPL 2019, DC vs RCB: Umesh Yadav short on confidence after national snub, says Ashish Nehra

"Umesh is short on confidence, especially because of the way he has performed in the last 4-5 months. He hasn't been playing for India. He is not a part of the World Cup, he is not even in standby," Nehra said.

Press Trust of India, Apr 29, 2019 10:39:56 IST

New Delhi: Former India pacer Ashish Nehra feels not playing regularly for the national team has dented Umesh Yadav's confidence and its impact can be seen in the ongoing IPL where he has conceded almost 10 runs per over in nine games.

File picture of Umesh Yadav

The 31-year-old fast bowler played his last Test for India against Australia in December while he donned the national ODI jersey in October. He was also overlooked for the World Cup squad and even failed to make it in the list of standby players.

"Umesh is short on confidence, especially because of the way he has performed in the last 4-5 months. He hasn't been playing for India. He is not a part of the World Cup, it's not easy for any cricketer to take that. He is not even in the standby," Nehra said after RCB's 16-run loss to Delhi Capitals here on Sunday.

"That definitely must be playing on his mind. He is someone who has always been good. He has plenty of skill and talent. He bowls really well with the new ball, last year that was the mantra of his success. He should look to make a comeback in the Indian team and he knows what he has to do for that," Nehra added.

Yadav has taken eight wickets for RCB in nine games, conceding 315 runs at an economy rate of 9.59.

Talking about RCB's loss, Nehra lamented that his fast bowling unit was not up to the mark. After restricting Delhi to 151 in 18 overs, the pace duo of Umesh and Navdeep Saini leaked 36 runs in last two overs helping Delhi set an above-par target of 187.

"I don't think it was a 188-run wicket. I feel we could have bowled much better. Compared to Mumbai or Bengaluru, it was an easier wicket to bowl on. Bowlers missed the trick, especially the way Navdeep Saini and Umesh Yadav bowled in the last overs. 36 runs are too many runs. Anything more than 160 batting second on this wicket is tough," Nehra said.

Delhi Capitals spinner Amit Mishra, who bowled an excellent spell of 2/29, said the reason behind the team's success this season lies in the middle order performing well.

"Last year a lot of our players were injured especially our fast bowlers. This year we have a very good middle order, that was one place where we were lacking. We a good blend of experience and youth," Mishra said.

Delhi Capitals, earlier known as Delhi Daredevils, have reached the playoffs after six years. The finished last in 2018.

"The team atmosphere is very good. The players are bonding well with each other. We have kept everything simple. We have tried to commit fewer mistakes. "

The spinner also credited coach Ricky Ponting and advisor Sourav Ganguly for the team's success.

"Dada and Ricky Ponting joining the squad has been huge for us. Both are aggressive but handle the team very calmly which is very important for the team," he said.

Updated Date: Apr 29, 2019 10:39:56 IST

Tags : Amit Mishra, Ashish Nehra, IPL 2019, IPL 2019 DC, IPL 2019 DC Vs RCB, IPL 2019 RCB, Umesh Yadav

