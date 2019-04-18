First Cricket
IPL | Match 33 Apr 17, 2019
SRH vs CSK
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets
IPL | Match 32 Apr 16, 2019
KXIP vs RR
Kings XI Punjab beat Rajasthan Royals by 12 runs
IPL Apr 18, 2019
DC vs MI
Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
IPL Apr 19, 2019
KKR vs RCB
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
IPL 2019, DC vs MI: Delhi Capitals' Prithvi Shaw delighted after dinner with legendary Sachin Tendulkar

In the ongoing IPL, Tendulkar is the mentor for Mumbai Indians while Shaw is playing for Delhi Capitals. The Mumbai team is in Delhi to play an IPL game and that meant the master catching up with the prodigy over dinner in a hotel.

FirstCricket Staff, Apr 18, 2019 14:58:05 IST

Since the time he broke into the limelight, young sensation Prithvi Shaw hasn't really escaped the comparisons with the legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. Both the cricketers are form Mumbai and made a name for themselves playing grade in the city. While Shaw is still galaxies apart in terms of achievements on the cricket field when compared to Tendulkar, there's no doubt about the young batsman's talent and abilities.

In the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), Tendulkar is the mentor for Mumbai Indians while Shaw is playing for Delhi Capitals. The Mumbai team is in Delhi to play an IPL game and that meant that the protege caught up with the master over dinner in a hotel.

Shaw took to social media to share an image with his idol. He wrote, "Thank you SACHIN SIR for the lovely dinner. It's always a pleasure meeting you SIR."

Tendulkar has been an admirer of Shaw since many years and even shared valuable inputs with the opening batsman.

"I asked him (Shaw) not to change his grip or stance, irrespective of any future instructions from his coaches. If anyone asks you to do so, tell them to come talk to me. Coaching is good, but overcooking a player with tweaks is not," Tendulkar once said on his app 100 MB.

Shaw is currently playing under Ricky Ponting, the Australian legend who is now the coach of Delhi Capitals. He had also played the Under 19 cricket under former India captain – Rahul Dravid.

He has scored 187 runs in eight matches in this season of IPL with the highest score of 99 coming against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Updated Date: Apr 18, 2019 14:58:05 IST

Tags : Cricket, DC Vs MI, Delhi Capitals, Indian Premier League, IPL, IPL 2019, IPL 2019 DC, IPL 2019 MI, Mumbai Indians, Prithvi Shaw, Sachin Tendulkar

IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 9 7 2 0 14
2
Delhi
 8 5 3 0 10
3
Mumbai
 8 5 3 0 10
4
Punjab
 9 5 4 0 10
5
Hyderabad
 8 4 4 0 8
6
Kolkata
 8 4 4 0 8
7
Rajasthan
 8 2 6 0 4
8
Bangalore
 8 1 7 0 2
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

