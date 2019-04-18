Since the time he broke into the limelight, young sensation Prithvi Shaw hasn't really escaped the comparisons with the legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. Both the cricketers are form Mumbai and made a name for themselves playing grade in the city. While Shaw is still galaxies apart in terms of achievements on the cricket field when compared to Tendulkar, there's no doubt about the young batsman's talent and abilities.

In the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), Tendulkar is the mentor for Mumbai Indians while Shaw is playing for Delhi Capitals. The Mumbai team is in Delhi to play an IPL game and that meant that the protege caught up with the master over dinner in a hotel.

Shaw took to social media to share an image with his idol. He wrote, "Thank you SACHIN SIR for the lovely dinner. It's always a pleasure meeting you SIR."

Thank you SACHIN SIR for the lovely dinner ♥️ It's always a pleasure meeting you SIR 😌 @sachin_rt Sir pic.twitter.com/VLuR9Bee1O — Prithvi Shaw (@PrithviShaw) April 17, 2019

Tendulkar has been an admirer of Shaw since many years and even shared valuable inputs with the opening batsman.

"I asked him (Shaw) not to change his grip or stance, irrespective of any future instructions from his coaches. If anyone asks you to do so, tell them to come talk to me. Coaching is good, but overcooking a player with tweaks is not," Tendulkar once said on his app 100 MB.

Shaw is currently playing under Ricky Ponting, the Australian legend who is now the coach of Delhi Capitals. He had also played the Under 19 cricket under former India captain – Rahul Dravid.

He has scored 187 runs in eight matches in this season of IPL with the highest score of 99 coming against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

