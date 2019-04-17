First Cricket
IPL 2019, DC vs MI: Ben Cutting says Mumbai Indians have kept close eye on Delhi's journey since their loss in opening game

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Ben Cutting on Wednesday said his team has been keeping a close eye on the Delhi Capitals' campaign in the IPL.

Press Trust of India, Apr 17, 2019 22:24:48 IST

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians all-rounder Ben Cutting on Wednesday said his team has been keeping a close eye on the Delhi Capitals' campaign in the IPL.

Mumbai Indians had lost to the Delhi-based franchise by 37 runs in their opening match of the season. The two teams, who face each other on Thursday, have 10 points each from eight games.

Ben Cutting of Mumbai Indians plays a shot during match 3 of the Vivo Indian Premier League Season 12, 2019 between the Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Capitals held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on the 24th March 2019 Photo by: Vipin Pawar /SPORTZPICS for BCCI

Ben Cutting in action for Mumbai Indians. Sportzpics

"We have played just about every team except Kolkata so we know what the other team will bring. Delhi in particular, they were our first game, we've been keeping a close eye on how they've been playing home and away," Cutting said on the eve of the match.

Mumbai Indians are coming off back-to-back home games and the three-time champions are on the road for their next four games.

"We've played well up until this point, we've had a lot of home games. Now it's time to go on the road, four games straight. The wickets we will be playing in will come from home. We trained this afternoon and adapted to conditions."

Asked about the recent World Cup squad announcement by national teams, Cutting said: "Yes the World Cup is nearing but the IPL is as tough a competition. That's what we are focusing on.

Updated Date: Apr 17, 2019 22:24:48 IST

