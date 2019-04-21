Kings XI Punjab captain Ravichandran Ashwin has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow-over rate during the Indian Premier League match against Delhi Capitals at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium.

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Ashwin was fined Rs 12 lakh," read an IPL statement.

Ashwin is the fourth captain to be fined for slow over-rate in the ongoing season of the IPL after Mumbai Indian's Rohit Sharma, Royal Challengers Bangalore's Virat Kohli and Rajasthan Royals' recently-sacked skipper Ajinkya Rahane.

Kings XI Punjab lost to Delhi Capitals by five wickets on Saturday night at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground.

After being put into bat by Shreyas Iyer, KXIP got off to a bad start losing KL Rahul in the 2nd over. But then Chris Gayle picked up the scoring before KXIP started losing wickets at regular intervals. The West Indies batsman made 69 off 37 balls but the middle order faltered.

It took a late surge from captain Ravichandran Ashwin (16 off 14) and Harpreet Brar (20 off 12) to help KXIP post a respectable 163.

In response, DC got off to a similar start as KXIP, losing Prithvi Shaw early, in the fourth over. However, Shikhar Dhawan took the center stage and hit 56 off 41 balls, adding 92 for the second wicket with captain Shreyas Iyer to take the match away from KXIP. Punjab did put up a fight but Iyer made sure he stayed till the end and finish the game off in the last over.

With inputs from PTI

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps