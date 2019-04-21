First Cricket
IPL 2019, DC vs KXIP: Punjab captain Ravichandran Ashwin fined for slow over-rate against Delhi

Kings XI Punjab captain Ravichandran Ashwin has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow-over rate during the Indian Premier League match against Delhi Capitals at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium.

FirstCricket Staff, Apr 21, 2019 12:43:12 IST

Kings XI Punjab captain Ravichandran Ashwin has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow-over rate during the Indian Premier League match against Delhi Capitals at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium.

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Ashwin was fined Rs 12 lakh," read an IPL statement.

File image of Ravichandran Ashwin. Sportzpics

File image of Ravichandran Ashwin. Sportzpics

Ashwin is the fourth captain to be fined for slow over-rate in the ongoing season of the IPL after Mumbai Indian's Rohit Sharma, Royal Challengers Bangalore's Virat Kohli and Rajasthan Royals' recently-sacked skipper Ajinkya Rahane.

Kings XI Punjab lost to Delhi Capitals by five wickets on Saturday night at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground.

After being put into bat by Shreyas Iyer, KXIP got off to a bad start losing KL Rahul in the 2nd over. But then Chris Gayle picked up the scoring before KXIP started losing wickets at regular intervals. The West Indies batsman made 69 off 37 balls but the middle order faltered.

It took a late surge from captain Ravichandran Ashwin (16 off 14) and Harpreet Brar (20 off 12) to help KXIP post a respectable 163.

In response, DC got off to a similar start as KXIP, losing Prithvi Shaw early, in the fourth over. However, Shikhar Dhawan took the center stage and hit 56 off 41 balls, adding 92 for the second wicket with captain Shreyas Iyer to take the match away from KXIP. Punjab did put up a fight but Iyer made sure he stayed till the end and finish the game off in the last over.

With inputs from PTI

