First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 37 Apr 20, 2019
DC vs KXIP
Delhi Capitals beat Kings XI Punjab by 5 wickets
IPL | Match 36 Apr 20, 2019
RR vs MI
Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 5 wickets
IPL Apr 21, 2019
SRH vs KKR
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
IPL Apr 21, 2019
RCB vs CSK
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2019, DC vs KXIP: Kings XI Punjab coach Mike Hesson says 'destiny is in our own hands' after team's loss against Delhi

The loss to Delhi Capitals notwithstanding, Kings XI Punjab coach Mike Hesson reckons that destiny is in team's hands as far as making the IPL playoffs is concerned.

Press Trust of India, Apr 21, 2019 11:50:35 IST

New Delhi: The loss to Delhi Capitals notwithstanding, Kings XI Punjab coach Mike Hesson reckons that "destiny is in our own hands" as far as making the IPL playoffs is concerned.

Kings Xi Punjab coach Mike Hesson speaks during a press conference. Sportzpics

Kings Xi Punjab coach Mike Hesson speaks during a press conference. Sportzpics

The visiting Kings XI Punjab suffered a five-wicket defeat at the hands of Delhi Capitals in the return leg match. The mid-table team now has five wins and as many reverses from 10 outings in the ongoing 12th edition of the league.

"We played good cricket and there was probably only one game, in which we were a bit disappointing, and that was against RCB when we were below our own standards, but outside of that we have actually played very well, I think," Hesson said at the post-match press conference on Saturday night.

The former New Zealand coach added, "The destiny is in our own hands and, when we come to the back end of the tournament, that's what you want.

"And you know that if you play well you give yourself good chance of winning. We gave ourselves a decent chance tonight. And I am very proud in terms of the way we played in conditions that were challenging, the way we hung in there, was a good effort."

Batting first, KXIP scored 163 for seven in their stipulated 20 overs, before DC completed their chase with two balls to spare.

"It was a good score batting first, the ball was holding a bit, so I think the fact that we looked to attack early on because we knew it was going to get harder as the ball got older, 163, on this surface, was a decent score.

"But, obviously, dew was always going to be a main factor and that was something that was considered at the toss by both sides. We certainly didn't get the hold in the wicket that we were hoping for. And I thought the way Shikhar (Dhawan) and Shreyas (Iyer) batted, they played low risk cricket and they played well.

Both Dhawan and Iyer stroked fluent fifties to guide DC to their sixth win of the season.

The story could have been different though, had Chris Gayle stayed on for some more time. The big-hitting Jamaican smashed 69 off 37 balls with the help of five towering sixes and six fours.

"Chris is very unique in terms of the power that he has got, he was the one guy to take the game away from the opposition. Obviously, we also kept losing wickets, which made it difficult to push on. That's why I thought the last partnership in the end, between Ashwin and Harpreet Brar, was very important for us," Hesson said.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps

Updated Date: Apr 21, 2019 11:50:35 IST

Tags : DC Vs KXIP, Delhi Capitals, Indian Premier League, IPL, IPL 2019, IPL 2019 DC, IPL 2019 KXIP, Kings XI Punjab, Mike Hesson

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 9 7 2 0 14
2
Mumbai
 10 6 4 0 12
3
Delhi
 10 6 4 0 12
4
Punjab
 10 5 5 0 10
5
Hyderabad
 8 4 4 0 8
6
Kolkata
 9 4 5 0 8
7
Rajasthan
 9 3 6 0 6
8
Bangalore
 9 2 7 0 4
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all