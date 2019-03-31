The 12th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) just turned a week old. In the seven days' time that has passed, we have already been treated to a host of incredible individual and team performances as well as controversies.

On Saturday night, we might just have witnessed one of the most interesting finishes of them all in the history of the league.

The see-saw game that was the clash between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Feroz Shah Kotla has left both fans and pundits buzzing in its aftermath, given that we were just treated to the first super over of the ongoing tournament — as well as the first since 2017.

Delhi should have collected their second victory with a canter across the finish line; instead, they were made to huff and puff their way towards the four-point mark in the points table, capped off by some outstanding work by Kagiso Rabada in the Super Over.

Before KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik tossed the ball over to Kuldeep Yadav, and the latter showcased his death-bowling prowess by defending the six runs that were needed for DC in the last over, young Prithvi Shaw had set up the chase quite beautifully for the home side with a knock that is one of the highlights of what is still a nascent cricketing career.

The Knight Riders had recovered from an early stutter after being put in to bat and were able to post a competitive 185 on the board in the end, thanks primarily to a vicious assault by Andre Russell to go with a captain's knock from Dinesh Karthik. While they were aware that the evening dew could help them in their chase later in the evening, the Capitals still needed big partnerships from their top order if they were to chase this down without suffering too many frights along the way. That Shikhar Dhawan departed early while trying to accelerate Delhi's run rate from the word 'go' was not part of the plan.

Dhawan's dismissal with just 27 runs on the board, chasing a total in excess of the 180-run mark and with two youngsters out at the crease was the perfect occasion to test the newly-christened franchise in how far they have come in terms of developing their young talent. While the erstwhile Delhi Daredevils had finished at the bottom of the ladder in the 2018 edition, there was a plenty of talk over the fact that this was a side that was packed with promising youngsters in the likes of Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, etc, who were at the core of this unit and would play a key role in shaping the franchise' future.

While Pant has made it big in the international arena since the last IPL, with many having already crowned him MS Dhoni's successor, Shaw hasn't quite established himself in the Indian side like the former has. Setting aside a memorable debut at home against the West Indies, he was a firm favourite to open the innings during the recent Test series against Australia. A twist of fate (or in his case, an ankle) only ensured that he would have to dish out another set of clinical performances at the highest level before cementing his place in the Indian team. And what better a platform than the IPL to remind the national selectors of his talent.

Fast forward to the DC-KKR clash. By the time Shaw fell agonisingly short of his maiden IPL ton — one run, to be precise — there were wild suggestions on the social media of making the Delhi Capitals opener another candidate in what is already a virtual long queue for India's No 4 spot in the 2019 World Cup squad.

Even though he enjoyed quality support from skipper Iyer, who was in good rhythm with the bat himself, Shaw ended up anchoring a chase for the first time in the league since making his debut for the Delhi franchise in front of a packed Kotla crowd on the eve of Sachin Tendulkar's 45th birthday last year. The couple of half-centuries he had collected along the way in the 2018 edition were a sign of greater things to come; against KKR on Saturday, Shaw perhaps came of age.

One of the highlights of his batting on Saturday evening was the fearlessness with which he took on KKR's premier spinner Kuldeep, especially in the 11th over — lofting him inside out for a six over deep extra cover off the fourth delivery before sweeping the ball behind square for a boundary two balls later to bring up his half-century in style. The over cost the Knight Riders 20 runs, and would've hurt the chinaman bowler a lot more had he not made up for it with two brilliant overs towards the end of the innings.

In the end though, his shot while batting on 99 — a mistimed pull that resulted in a top edge, and a catch to the keeper — can be seen from two contrasting perspectives.

Some would call it a rush of blood to bring up the milestone with a bang, a move that is always laden with risk.

The other is what folks such as on-air commentator Kevin Pietersen said aloud: "12 runs (off) 10 balls required. One run (to his ton), what was he going to do? He played for the team! And that’s where I take my hat off to him."

In the end, Shaw did what mattered the most: Put his team over personal milestones. He may have missed out on the landmark — for which he still has plenty of time left — but he certainly has gained the respect of many.

With crisply-timed flicks, powerful pulls and the occasional peppering of the off side, Shaw was batting in his full glory and was in a league of his own. For someone who is constantly compared to legends of the game such as Tendulkar, Brian Lara (just for that backlift) and Virender Sehwag, Shaw is well on his way towards carving his own identity in the game, and knocks such as these are nothing but giant strides forward in the right direction.

If Chennai Super Kings pride themselves on having the "best captain in the world" and Mumbai Indians' death-bowling arsenal are a thing of envy for rival teams, then Delhi's crop of young talent in the form of the Shaws, the Pants and the Rabadas gives them every reason to be filled with pride as well as hope for things to come.

The perennial underachievers, as they have been tagged for so long, are off to a positive start this year with two wins in three games. Skipper Iyer, coach Ricky Ponting and the rest of the team's think-tank will be pleased with the way the individual elements in the franchise are making their presence felt through match-winning contributions, and how the XI is playing as a unit towards achieving their targets. If things continue to unfold as they have been so far, this could very well be the year of the Delhi Capitals.

