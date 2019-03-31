First Cricket
IPL 2019, DC vs KKR: Kagiso Rabada told me he would go for yorker every ball in Super Over, reveals Shreyas Iyer

Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer Saturday said that his side did not expect their IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders to go to the Super Over via which they eventually won.

Press Trust of India, Mar 31, 2019 12:28:18 IST

"Definitely a long day at the office. We didn't expect it to go that deep, expected us to finish it with an over to spare," Iyer said after his side won the match in Super Over.

Kagiso Rabada of Delhi Capitals celebrates the win after bowling a brilliant Super Over. Sportzpics

Kagiso Rabada of Delhi Capitals celebrates the win after bowling a brilliant Super Over. Sportzpics

Chasing 186 for a win, the Delhi capitals could only score 185 for 6 to tie the match and take it to the Super Over.

"Credit must go to Kuldeep Yadav for that over (last over)."

Talking about his pacer Kagiso Rabada who bowled the Super Over brilliantly, Iyer said, "Kagiso and I had a chat before the super over and he told me that he would go for yorkers all through, first, second, third, every ball. It takes some special skill to execute that."

On KKR's swashbuckling batsman Andre Russell who scored 62 off 28 balls, Iyer said, "You can't control Andre Russell when he gets going. Even his mistimes go for sixes and even the bowlers find it tough to plan against him when things just don't go to plan.

"All our batters decided that whoever gets going should take the side home, and Prithvi Shaw did that for us. Hopefully, he can continue doing it for us."

He said all the players were taking responsibility.

"I am really happy with myself as well because I refused to let the pressure come onto me after a few dots."

Rabada, on his part, said, "We weren't sure who was going to bowl and then Hopesy came up to me and said I was going to bowl that over.

"Obviously, lots of nerves. I just saw it as a simulation and glad it paid off. You have to keep your wits about you and be really clear on what you have to bowl. I just went with yorkers and it worked in the end. I was clear and backed my plan."

Shaw, who was adjudged the man of the match for his 55-ball 99, said, "I thought I missed the opportunity to finish the game. Rather than scoring one run, I was looking to hit it big because I didn't want the game to get this close. But the boys finished it off really well in the Super Over.

"I spoke to my support-staff, Ricky, Sourav, Praveen Amre and I figured out that I was going a little too hard early."

He said the pitch changed a bit as the bowlers' marks opened up.

"Kuldeep and Piyush were getting good turn. Batting became difficult, but we were looking to pick the singles and doubles. I have ten more matches to come and I am hoping to continue with the same intensity in the rest of them as well."

KKR captain Dinesh Karthik said, "I think it was a great game, both teams fought pretty well. It went to the Super over and they came out on top.

"I think Prasidh (who bowled the Super Over) has been bowling consistently for us at the death, it was a straight forward decision to make. And I think he bowled really well. He has been bowling the tough overs, so we need to back him. It was a topsy-turvy kinda game.

Updated Date: Mar 31, 2019 14:38:56 IST

Tags : Delhi Capitals, Dinesh Karthik, Hanuma Vihari, Indian Premier League, IPL, IPL 2019, IPL 2019 DC, IPL 2019 KKR, Kagiso Rabada, Kolkata Knight Riders, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer

Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5254 105
6 Pakistan 4979 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

