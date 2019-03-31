First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 10 Mar 30, 2019
DC Vs KOL
Kolkata Knight Riders tied with Delhi Capitals (Delhi Capitals win Super Over by 3 runs)
IPL | Match 9 Mar 30, 2019
PUN Vs MUM
Kings XI Punjab beat Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets
IPL Mar 31, 2019
SRH vs RCB
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
PAK and AUS in UAE Mar 31, 2019
PAK vs AUS
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2019, DC vs KKR: Delhi Capitals' Kagiso Rabada says he backed himself to bowl yorkers in Super Over

With just 18 runs required from 18 balls and later six from the final over, Rabada thought the game was done and dusted and he was sitting in his shorts, chatting with teammate Shikhar Dhawan.

Press Trust of India, Mar 31, 2019 12:15:09 IST

New Delhi: Slow balls and bouncers were "gamble balls" while a length ball would have been dispatched easily by big-hitting Andre Russell, so it was best to fall back on 'yorkers', explained Kagiso Rabada after leading Delhi Capitals to Super Over win over KKR.

Kagiso Rabada of Delhi Capitals celebrates after taking a wicket against Kolkata Knight Riders. Sportzpics

Kagiso Rabada of Delhi Capitals celebrates after taking a wicket against Kolkata Knight Riders. Sportzpics

With just 18 runs required from 18 balls and later six from the final over, Rabada thought the game was done and dusted and he was sitting in his shorts, chatting with teammate Shikhar Dhawan.

However, the Capitals could not score those six runs with a batsman like Hanuma Vihari playing aerial shots and getting caught when just two were needed off two.

Entrusted with the job to defend just 10 runs in the Super Over, Rabada was pretty confident that bowling yorkers was the best option.

"I thought, what do we bowl here? We could bowl bouncers. We could bowl slower balls. But it's risky. It's gamble balls. I wasn't really feeling (like) them on the day. On another day, I could have felt (like bowling) them. But today I felt (like bowling) the yorker," said the South African paceman at the post match press conference.

And it worked as he hit the base of the middle stump to dismiss dangerous Russell.

"At the start of my run up I was thinking, 'do I go length', because Andre Russell is going to hit anything that's full. So I still second guessed myself, which is not a very good thing. You don't want to run in having two things in your mind. But again, I backed the yorker."

Rabada cited example of bowling greats who relied on yorkers to subdue batsmen.

"If you see, some of the bowlers like (Curtly) Ambrose, (Wasim) Akram, Waqar Younis (they) used the yorker as a wicket-taking delivery and surprised batsmen with it. The batsmen knew it was coming, but couldn't do much about it. Those players as also the likes of Lasith Malinga and Jasprit Bumrah are natural with the yorkers. But you can also develop it with practice," he explained.

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik was full of praise for Russell for playing the all-rounder role despite being hit on his shoulder by a beamer from Harshal Patel.

"He is an absolute team man. His shoulder is still bruised. He is special," said Karthik.

Karthik was not disheartened after a close defeat.

"Rabada executed his yorkers well. Super Overs are always close."

Talking about the Feroze Shah Kotla wicket, Karthik said, "it was holding up little bit. It was sticky but it did not seem not when Russell was batting (laughs).

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Updated Date: Mar 31, 2019 12:15:09 IST

Tags : Delhi Capitals, Hanuma Vihari, Indian Premier League, IPL, IPL 2019, IPL 2019 DC, IPL 2019 KKR, Kagiso Rabada, Kolkata Knight Riders

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5254 105
6 Pakistan 4979 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all