IPL 2019, DC vs KKR: Delhi Capitals' Kagiso Rabada says he backed himself to bowl yorkers in Super Over
With just 18 runs required from 18 balls and later six from the final over, Rabada thought the game was done and dusted and he was sitting in his shorts, chatting with teammate Shikhar Dhawan.
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 96 runs
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 DC Vs KOL Kolkata Knight Riders tied with Delhi Capitals (Delhi Capitals win Super Over by 3 runs)
- Indian Premier League, 2019 PUN Vs MUM Kings XI Punjab beat Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 HYD Vs RAJ Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by 5 wickets
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK Vs AUS Australia beat Pakistan by 6 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 HYD vs BLR - Mar 31st, 2019, 04:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK vs AUS - Mar 31st, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 CHE vs RAJ - Mar 31st, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 PUN vs DC - Apr 1st, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 ZIMW vs MOZW - May 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 NAMW vs KENW - May 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 UGAW vs SLEW - May 5th, 2019, 05:20 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Battle for Muzaffarnagar reflects Opposition's use of caste to trump Hindutva in LS polls; secularism not on ballot
-
Russia's rush of affection for Pakistan could rejig South Asia equation, will discomfit New Delhi
-
In 'Run From These Slave Traders', Ramanand Sagar writes of women without a country
-
Shatrughan Sinha set to join Congress: Ex-Bollywood star struggles for political relevance ahead of Lok Sabha polls
-
Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt intervention is urgently required
-
Rahul Gandhi to contest Lok Sabha polls from Amethi and Kerala's Wayanad, says AK Antony
-
Premier League: Liverpool-Tottenham clash an advert for Jurgen Klopp, Mauricio Pochettino's strong managerial processes
-
Rahul Gandhi's promise on ease of doing business is election rhetoric at best; implementation is key, say industry experts
-
Risks of pakoda economics: Modi govt buries its head in sand, but unemployment may decide Lok Sabha poll result
-
बिहार: महागठबंधन की सीटों को हुआ ऐलान, इन बड़े नेताओं को यहां से मिला टिकट
-
मुंबई नॉर्थ से उर्मिला को मिला टिकट, बीजेपी के इस नेता से होगी टक्कर
-
मुझे नादान समझने वाले खुद नादान हैं: तेजप्रताप यादव
-
मेरठ की रैली में बोले पीएम- विरोधियों को बस पाकिस्तान में अपनी छवि की चिंता
-
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: अब आज़म के करीबी नेता ने जया प्रदा पर की यह अमर्यादित टिप्पणी
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3570
|108
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6181
|112
|5
|Australia
|5254
|105
|6
|Pakistan
|4979
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|England
|3036
|121
|4
|Australia
|3613
|120
|5
|South Africa
|3366
|120
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
New Delhi: Slow balls and bouncers were "gamble balls" while a length ball would have been dispatched easily by big-hitting Andre Russell, so it was best to fall back on 'yorkers', explained Kagiso Rabada after leading Delhi Capitals to Super Over win over KKR.
Kagiso Rabada of Delhi Capitals celebrates after taking a wicket against Kolkata Knight Riders. Sportzpics
With just 18 runs required from 18 balls and later six from the final over, Rabada thought the game was done and dusted and he was sitting in his shorts, chatting with teammate Shikhar Dhawan.
However, the Capitals could not score those six runs with a batsman like Hanuma Vihari playing aerial shots and getting caught when just two were needed off two.
Entrusted with the job to defend just 10 runs in the Super Over, Rabada was pretty confident that bowling yorkers was the best option.
"I thought, what do we bowl here? We could bowl bouncers. We could bowl slower balls. But it's risky. It's gamble balls. I wasn't really feeling (like) them on the day. On another day, I could have felt (like bowling) them. But today I felt (like bowling) the yorker," said the South African paceman at the post match press conference.
And it worked as he hit the base of the middle stump to dismiss dangerous Russell.
"At the start of my run up I was thinking, 'do I go length', because Andre Russell is going to hit anything that's full. So I still second guessed myself, which is not a very good thing. You don't want to run in having two things in your mind. But again, I backed the yorker."
Rabada cited example of bowling greats who relied on yorkers to subdue batsmen.
"If you see, some of the bowlers like (Curtly) Ambrose, (Wasim) Akram, Waqar Younis (they) used the yorker as a wicket-taking delivery and surprised batsmen with it. The batsmen knew it was coming, but couldn't do much about it. Those players as also the likes of Lasith Malinga and Jasprit Bumrah are natural with the yorkers. But you can also develop it with practice," he explained.
Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik was full of praise for Russell for playing the all-rounder role despite being hit on his shoulder by a beamer from Harshal Patel.
"He is an absolute team man. His shoulder is still bruised. He is special," said Karthik.
Karthik was not disheartened after a close defeat.
"Rabada executed his yorkers well. Super Overs are always close."
Talking about the Feroze Shah Kotla wicket, Karthik said, "it was holding up little bit. It was sticky but it did not seem not when Russell was batting (laughs).
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here
For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here
Updated Date:
Mar 31, 2019 12:15:09 IST
Also See
IPL 2019, DC vs KKR: Kagiso Rabada told me he would go for yorker every ball in Super Over, reveals Shreyas Iyer
IPL 2019 DC vs KKR: Kagiso Rabada's yorker to Andre Russell will be "Ball of the IPL", says Sourav Ganguly
IPL 2019, DC vs KKR: Lack of impact from spin brigade handicaps Kolkata Knight Riders' bowling attack