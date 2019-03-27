IPL 2019, DC vs CSK: MS Dhoni says Chennai can't be a great fielding side but can make up for it
His side's core team is the oldest in the IPL and Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni knows fully well that they cannot be a great fielding outfit but can make it up in batting and bowling.
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 6 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 DC Vs CHE Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 RAJ Vs PUN Kings XI Punjab beat Rajasthan Royals by 14 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 MUM Vs DC Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 37 runs
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 45 runs (D/L method)
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK vs AUS - Mar 27th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 KOL vs PUN - Mar 27th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 BLR vs MUM - Mar 28th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 28th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 ZIMW vs MOZW - May 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 NAMW vs KENW - May 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Modi address to nation LIVE Updates: PM's 'important' announcement shortly after CCS meet on Wednesday
-
Lok Sabha Election 2019: Suspense in Wayanad over Rahul Gandhi's candidature even as Kerala Congress gears up
-
China destroys prints of 30,000 world maps which did not show Arunachal Pradesh, Taiwan as part of its territory
-
'I felt like a 16-year-old,' swimming ace Michael Phelps recounts his road to glory at 2016 Rio Olympics
-
Robert Mueller probe into 2016 presidential election, collusion between Russia and Donald Trump inconclusive: What's in store for US president
-
Jet Airways' new investor needs to bring Rs 4,500 cr capital, says SBI; Expression of Interest to be issued next month
-
Assam’s rhino habitats are being overtaken by invasive plant species; will timely solutions be found?
-
Delhi’s Lodhi Colony turns into an art district as 30 artists paint murals, as part of a St+art India project
-
Arjun Mathur on starring in Bejoy Nambiar's anthology Flip, and playing a gay character in Made In Heaven
-
BJP की नई लिस्ट जारी: मेनका और वरुण गांधी की सीट आपस में हुई अदलाबदली
-
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: 28 मार्च को शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा कांग्रेस से जुड़ेंगे
-
Jet Airways Bailout Pkg: माल्या ने साधा मोदी सरकार पर निशाना, बैंकों पर Double Standard का लगाया आरोप
-
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: BJP में शामिल हुईं जया प्रदा, रामपुर में आज़म खान को दे सकती हैं चुनौती!
-
कांग्रेस की चुनौती: मोदी बताएं कि वह ‘न्याय’ योजना के पक्षधर हैं या विरोधी
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3570
|108
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6181
|112
|5
|Australia
|5254
|105
|6
|Pakistan
|4979
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|England
|3036
|121
|4
|Australia
|3613
|120
|5
|South Africa
|3366
|120
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
His side's core team is the oldest in the IPL and Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni knows fully well that they cannot be a great fielding outfit but can make it up in batting and bowling.
"We are well covered in other areas. We will never be a great fielding side, but we can be a safe fielding side. We might bleed a few runs here and there, but as long as we use our experience, we'll make it up with our batting and bowling," Dhoni said after CSK beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets in Delhi on Tuesday.
File picture of MS Dhoni. Sportzpics
"You don't want the XI to push too hard and get injured. We haven't done well at the death, so plenty of areas to work on. But still, it is a good victory," he added.
Dhoni himself is 37-year-old, Shane Watson is 35 while Dwayne Bravo is 34. The other core members include 39-year-old Imran Tahir, 38-year-old Harbhajan Singh, 34-year-old Faf du Plessis, 33-year-olds Ambati Rayudu and Kedar Jadhav, and soon-to-be 32 Suresh Raina.
Dhoni praised his bowlers for restricting Delhi Capitals to a low score.
"The wicket turned more than expected in the first innings. In the second innings there was enough dew to make it slightly easier to bat on. I thought the bowlers did very well to restrict Delhi to 147," he said.
"Losing Ngidi at the start of the tournament was a big blow, because he was our quickest bowler."
Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer said, "For new batsman, the pitch was really tough. I usually don't have trouble starting against spinners but today it was turning and holding up. Our best batter Rishabh Pant also found it tough. The wicket was slow and that's why I decided to bat first.
"We were 10-15 runs short. I wouldn't blame the batting. We could have restricted them in the powerplay. There are a lot of games remaining and this is just the beginning," he said.
"Still a lot of positive to take from this match. We took it till the last over, so that is a plus point for the moment."
Man of the match, Shane Watson said the Kotla pitch was better than the track at home in Chennai where CSK beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in their first match.
"It was a little better to bat on than in Chennai, so it was good to get a few off the middle. I had a few calf injuries, and I tried to keep myself up and running through the Big Bash," said Watson who hit 44 off 26 balls.
"Really enjoyed playing the PSL, and coming here with a bit of cricket under my belt really helps. Really good to connect with the Chennai guys again.
or all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here
For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here
Updated Date:
Mar 27, 2019 11:28:20 IST
Also See
IPL 2019, DC vs CSK: Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo shine as MS Dhoni and Co continue perfect start to the season
DC vs CSK Highlights, IPL 2019 at Delhi, Full Cricket Score: Chennai Super Kings win by six wickets, register second victory
MS Dhoni breaks silence on 2013 IPL fixing scandal: 'Most difficult phase in my life, was never depressed as much as I was then'