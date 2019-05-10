First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Eliminator May 08, 2019
DC vs SRH
Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 2 wickets
PAK in ENG | 1st ODI May 08, 2019
ENG vs PAK
Match Abandoned
AFG in SCO May 10, 2019
SCO vs AFG
Grange Cricket Club, Raeburn Place, Edinburgh
IPL May 10, 2019
CSK vs DC
Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2019, DC vs CSK: Harbhajan Singh testing Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant tackling Imran Tahir and other key battles from Qualifier 2

On Friday night, in a quest for their maiden appearance in the grand finale, a rejuvenated Delhi Capitals (DC) will lock horns against the defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Qualifier 2 in Vizag.

Sandipan Banerjee, May 10, 2019 09:37:46 IST

With just two more matches left in this 12th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and out of eight, only three teams are remaining in the title contention, we have finally reached the business end of this competition. And on Friday night, in a quest for their maiden appearance in the grand finale, a rejuvenated Delhi Capitals (DC) will lock horns against the defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Qualifier 2 in Vizag.

File image of Rishabh Pant. Sportzpics

File image of Rishabh Pant. Sportzpics

Having lost both their league games against MS Dhoni's men, Delhi will go into this game as the second favourites and considering CSK's previous track records in the Playoff matches in IPL, one should admit that Shreyas Iyer and his boys need to play out of their skins to go past the most consistent team in the IPL history.

In the meantime, here’s a look at some of the key battles between the top players from both sides that could eventually end up determining the outcome of this knock-out fixture.

Shikhar Dhawan vs Harbhajan Singh

Despite being a good player of spin, Shikhar Dhawan should expect to face a few overs of quality off-break stuff from Harbhajan Singh inside the Powerplay. And when these two teams met on the last occasion at Chepauk on 1 May, the tweaker had the better of the southpaw. The batsman was castled while attempting an expansive sweep shot.

Dhoni is a street-smart captain. Especially on sticky, slow low pitches, he maneuvers his spinners beautifully. So, he will definitely challenge the ego of Dhawan by introducing Harbhajan early into the attack. The left-hander is Delhi's in-form batsman and if CSK can get rid of him early, it will put immense pressure on their relatively inexperienced middle-order. Being the most experienced batsman in this Delhi line-up, Dhawan would aim to make a significant contribution in this crunch game.

Rishabh Pant vs Imran Tahir

With 23 wickets in 15 matches and a strike-rate of 16.52, Imran Tahir has been CSK's most impactful bowler this season. In the non-Powerplay overs, the leggie has a mastery of getting important scalps for his team and in this second Qualifier, if he can get the better of Delhi's flamboyant Rishabh Pant without much damage, the 40-year-old will certainly brighten his team's chances of making it to yet another IPL final.

Pant, with his power-hitting, can quickly take the game away from the opposition and the left-hander is fresh from his match-winning 21-ball 49 against Sunrisers Hyderabad the other night. However, against someone like Tahir, with the ball coming in, Pant will take his chances. So, it will be an interesting battle to watch out for, if these two get the opportunity to face each other.

Suresh Raina vs Trent Boult

For Chennai, Suresh Raina has always been a special player. Despite a patchy form this season, he is still CSK's second-highest run-scorer after Dhoni with 364 runs in 15 innings. Furthermore, in the past, we have seen that at the knock-out stages Raina likes to come up with his 'A' game. So, having missed out against Mumbai Indians in the previous match, the left-hander will look to make this innings count.

And to counter him, Delhi should use pace. Someone like Trent Boult seems to be their best option for this job. He can keep the square leg back and bowl a hard length on that two-paced surface. Also, let's not forget that this particular ground is quite big. So, the top edges and miscued pull shots should not go out of the fence.

MS Dhoni vs Amit Mishra

Dhoni has remained unbeaten in the previous two innings against Delhi this season. With his mature batsmanship, the CSK skipper has been the backbone of this batting line-up. He takes control in the middle-order and tries to remain at the crease till the end.

Here, the Delhi think-tank needs to be a little more proactive and should look attack him as soon as he arrives at the crease. Often, at the start of his innings, Dhoni has a tendency plugging his front-foot forward while trying to work the spinners through the on side. So, with someone like Amit Mishra, who can bowl a deceptive googly, Delhi should target Dhoni's front-pad.

Shreyas Iyer vs Deepak Chahar

The in-form Iyer missed out in the last game. So, coming into this game the Delhi skipper should not repeat the mistakes that he committed against Sunriders Hyderabad. Batting at No 3, his job is to anchor the Delhi innings.

Meanwhile, with his accuracy and variations, Deepak Chahar has been nothing short of a revelation for CSK. He has 17 wickets under his belt, that too with an economy rate of 7.57. The youngster bowls stump to stump channel and on a slow wicket, it is a difficult proposition for any batsmen to counter him. So, if a wicket goes down early and Iyer comes out at No 3, he needs to be extra cautious against Chahar's medium pace.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps

 

Updated Date: May 10, 2019 09:37:46 IST

Tags : DC Vs CSK, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, IPL 2019, IPL 2019 CSK, IPL 2019 DC, IPL 2019 DC Vs CSK, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Trent Boult

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4792 123
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3552 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7154 286
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all