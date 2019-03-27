IPL 2019, DC vs CSK: Dwayne Bravo not concerned by age-related fuss, says Chennai players are 32, 35 and not 60 year-olds
Dwayne Bravo has never understood the age-related fuss that crops up every time Chennai Super Kings win a match because for him smart always trumps fast in any sport.
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 6 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 DC Vs CHE Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 RAJ Vs PUN Kings XI Punjab beat Rajasthan Royals by 14 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 MUM Vs DC Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 37 runs
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 45 runs (D/L method)
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK vs AUS - Mar 27th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 KOL vs PUN - Mar 27th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 BLR vs MUM - Mar 28th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 28th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 ZIMW vs MOZW - May 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 NAMW vs KENW - May 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Modi address to nation LIVE Updates: Share market skips a beat after Modi's tweet regarding 'important announcement'
-
Lok Sabha Election 2019: Suspense in Wayanad over Rahul Gandhi's candidature even as Kerala Congress gears up
-
China destroys prints of 30,000 world maps which did not show Arunachal Pradesh, Taiwan as part of its territory
-
'I felt like a 16-year-old,' swimming ace Michael Phelps recounts his road to glory at 2016 Rio Olympics
-
Robert Mueller probe into 2016 presidential election, collusion between Russia and Donald Trump inconclusive: What's in store for US president
-
Jet Airways' new investor needs to bring Rs 4,500 cr capital, says SBI; Expression of Interest to be issued next month
-
Assam’s rhino habitats are being overtaken by invasive plant species; will timely solutions be found?
-
Delhi’s Lodhi Colony turns into an art district as 30 artists paint murals, as part of a St+art India project
-
Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan's pairing in Inshallah shows Bollywood doesn't pay heed to glaring age gaps
-
PM Modi's Address To The Nation: 'मिशन शक्ति कामयाब, चौथा स्पेस सुपरपॉवर बना भारत'
-
BJP की नई लिस्ट जारी: मेनका और वरुण गांधी की सीट आपस में हुई अदलाबदली
-
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: 28 मार्च को शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा कांग्रेस से जुड़ेंगे
-
Jet Airways Bailout Pkg: माल्या ने साधा मोदी सरकार पर निशाना, बैंकों पर Double Standard का लगाया आरोप
-
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: BJP में शामिल हुईं जया प्रदा, रामपुर में आज़म खान को दे सकती हैं चुनौती!
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3570
|108
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6181
|112
|5
|Australia
|5254
|105
|6
|Pakistan
|4979
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|England
|3036
|121
|4
|Australia
|3613
|120
|5
|South Africa
|3366
|120
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
New Delhi: Dwayne Bravo has never understood the age-related fuss that crops up every time Chennai Super Kings win a match because for him smart always trumps fast in any sport.
File image og Dwayne Bravo. Sportzpics
CSK defeated Delhi Capitals in their second IPL match on Tuesday night and Bravo could barely hold back when the age question was thrown at him at the post-match press conference.
"We are aware of our age. It's there and you can google it but that's nothing. We are not 60 year-olds, we are 35, 32-year-olds. We are still young, we look after our bodies and we have a lot of experience," Bravo hit back at the critics.
It's the experience of handling crunch situations that makes CSK a cut above the rest with the "best captain in the world" leading the side, said Bravo,
"In any sport, in any tournament, you just cannot beat experience. We know our weaknesses and we play smart and we are well led by the best captain in the world. And he (Dhoni) keeps reminding us that you know we are not the fastest team, but we can be the smartest team," the former West Indies all-rounder said.
For CSK, it's more about situational awareness rather than long-drawn tactical planning said Bravo.
Asked if there is a strategy to bat around Dhoni, he replied: "We don't plan. We don't have team meetings. We just turn up and go with the flow. MS has a style, and every player has a style. We just watch the situation and adapt quickly and that's where experience comes in."
It was Bravo's over that changed the match when he dismissed Rishabh Pant and Colin Ingram in quick succession.
"MS wanted me to bowl a straighter line, onto the stumps, wicket to wicket, a lot of seam ups. So today I bowled a lot more effort balls than in other games. Normally, I bowl a lot of slower balls, a lot of variations, yorkers but today the wicket wasn't suitable for that type of deliveries.
"And again MS standing behind the stumps, he knew exactly what was required and he also knew that he could count on me at any point in time to deliver for him," the Trinidad and Tobago cricketer said.
Having retired from international cricket, Bravo admitted that life of a T20 freelancer is tough. Kieron Pollard and Sunil Narine, of late, have learnt it the hard way with some underwhelming performances.
"It's tough, it's very tough. Yes we haven't played international cricket for a while, but you can see from our performances and the way we play that our cricket is developing even more when we play international cricket.
"I am already retired, but it isn't their (Narine and Pollard) fault that they are not playing international cricket. Having said that, when we play these leagues, we still learn, we still develop our skills. So whenever we come in for tournaments like these, we are able to deliver."
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here
For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here
Updated Date:
Mar 27, 2019 13:16:53 IST
Also See
IPL 2019, DC vs CSK: MS Dhoni's acumen versus Rishabh Pant's power as Chennai set to take on Delhi
IPL 2019, DC vs CSK: Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo shine as MS Dhoni and Co continue perfect start to the season
IPL LIVE Telecast 2019, DC vs CSK: Today's match, when and where to watch live cricket score, broadcast, coverage on TV and live streaming online on Hotstar