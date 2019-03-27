First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 5 Mar 26, 2019
DC Vs CHE
Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets
IPL | Match 4 Mar 25, 2019
RAJ Vs PUN
Kings XI Punjab beat Rajasthan Royals by 14 runs
PAK and AUS in UAE Mar 27, 2019
PAK vs AUS
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
IPL Mar 27, 2019
KKR vs KXIP
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2019, DC vs CSK: Delhi coach Ricky Ponting says Rishabh Pant can't do it everyday so Shikhar Dhawan needs to pace up

Shikhar Dhawan has to up the ante in the Powerplay overs as it will not be possible for Rishabh Pant to be the swashbuckler everyday, feels Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting.

Press Trust of India, Mar 27, 2019 13:38:52 IST

New Delhi: Shikhar Dhawan has to up the ante in the Powerplay overs as it will not be possible for Rishabh Pant to be the swashbuckler everyday, feels Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting.

Ricky Ponting Coach of Delhi Capitals during the press conference after the match against Chennai Super Kings. Sportzpics

Ricky Ponting Coach of Delhi Capitals during the press conference after the match against Chennai Super Kings. Sportzpics

Delhi lost to Chennai Super Kings by six wickets in their second IPL game on Tuesday night. Dhawan's batting has become a talking point as he didn't score at a particularly good pace even in the opening win against the Mumbai Indians.

Asked if he would have liked Dhawan to accelerate, Ponting replied, "Ideally, yes you'd like that. But it obviously wasn't an easy wicket either for anyone to go in and strike, especially at the end of the PowerPlay."

Dhawan's strike-rate has been less than 115, which is considered poor in T20 format as his scores of 43 off 36 balls (MI) and 51 off 47 balls (CSK) would indicate.

"There's a certain role that we want Shikhar to play in this team. Even by his own admission, he would've liked to score quicker today but at the 15th over mark we were 118 for 2," Ponting said.

"We struggled to get to 147 so it's the back-end of the innings that I am sort of most disappointed in because I think we set up the front part of the innings pretty well," he added.

It was Pant's dismissal that became the difference between a good and a below-par total. The former Australian skipper said one shouldn't expect the maverick keeper-batsman to do the job everyday.

"No, we can't expect Rishabh to play like he did in Mumbai, everyday. No one can do that. No one can go and get 78 off 20-odd balls in every game. But it was there for that to happen today. It wasn't just Rishabh, (Colin) Ingram had an opportunity as well. Shreyas (Iyer) had a good opportunity again today," he explained.

The Australian batting legend, however, refrained from being overtly critical of Dhawan's performance.

"...in an ideal world, yes, we'd want Shikhar to score quicker but it was difficult. He'd hurt his ankle while batting as well so his usual running between the wickets was a little bit hampered tonight," Ponting cited the senior opener's niggle as one of the reasons for his slow batting.

When the Delhi Capitals batted, the pitch looked different from how it played when Shane Watson and Suresh Raina attacked the bowlers in the Powerplay overs.

The coach ruled out pitch being a factor.

"I don't think the pitch was a factor. I think the pitch remained pretty similar all the way through the innings. I think CSK when they were chasing that sort of a total, having bowled first on the wicket, they knew was going to slow down a lot in the middle overs," he said.

Ponting said he firmly believes that it wasn't poor bowling but batting at the death that cost them the match.

"So tactically they had to come out quite hard in the Powerplay and try and get ahead of the game, which is what they did. We probably just over-attacked a little bit with the ball, we probably went searching for early wickets.

"But at the end of the day, it wasn't the bowling that cost us the game. We were 20-30 runs short with the bat, which has been the difference in the game," he concluded.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Updated Date: Mar 27, 2019 13:38:52 IST

Tags : Cricket, CSK, Indian Premier League, IPL 2019, IPL 2019 DC, Ricky Ponting, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, t20

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5254 105
6 Pakistan 4979 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all