A late blitz from Hardik Pandya and some tight bowling from Rahul Chahar and Jasprit Bumrah handed Mumbai Indians a win over Delhi Capitals at Feroz Shah Kotla on Thursday. Opting to bat first on a slow wicket, Mumbai got off to a good start before slowing down in the middle overs. Hardik Pandya then played his customary cameo in the death to take them to a good total. Bumrah and Chahar shared five wickets between them in the second innings to take Mumbai to their sixth win in the season.

Here are the best moments from the match.

Quinton de Kock sold down the river

After 9 overs, Mumbai Indians were on 70/2 and appeared set to take the attack to the Delhi spinners despite the slow nature of the wicket. For that, they needed Quinton de Kock, who had gotten off to a good start, to hang around for a bit. But their wish came apart when a horrible mix-up between the South African and Suryakumar Yadav resulted in a premature end to the opener's innings.

Suryakumar cut a short ball from Axar Patel to Kagiso Rabada at point and took off for a quick single with de Kock responding instantly. Suryakumar, though, changed his mind after giving the initial thumbs up to the single and darted back to his crease. It was too late for de Kock to turn back and he ended up on the same side as his partner. Rabada threw the ball to Pant who rallied it to the bowler’s end to run de Kock out.

Another Hardik cameo - helicopter sixes, nutmegs and all

Pandya seems to be specialising in those late death-over cameos. He has the second highest strike-rate for any batsman this season after Andre Russell and has consistently salvaged Mumbai's below par middle overs performance. On Thursday, against Delhi Capitals, he hit his sixth score above 20 this season with all of them coming at a strike rate greater than 160.

Pandya walked in at the start of the 15th over with Mumbai ambling along at a run rate of 6.88. A four-over stay at the crease saw him crack 32 in 15 balls and the Mumbai run rate soared to 8.18. The all-rounder was yet again in full form and after a nutmeg against Chris Morris’ perfect yorker fetched him no runs, he tonked Kagiso Rabada with a helicopter shot for six in the final over. He was out next ball, but had done his bit yet again in the death overs. In overs 17-20, Pandya has been striking at a rate of 252 this season. Ominous signs for Mumbai as well as India.

Chahar has Dhawan lbw and bowled off the same ball?

Rahul Chahar was the pick of the Mumbai bowlers on a slow Feroz Shah Kotla wicket and finished his spell with figures of 3/19. He grabbed his first wicket immediately after the powerplay overs when he had Dhawan playing all around a loopy leg break. The leg-spinner got his regulation delivery to straighten off the surface and Dhawan, attempting to play a reverse sweep, was trapped in front, evoking a huge appeal from the Mumbai players.

Before the umpire could decide if Dhawan was trapped in front or not, the ball rolled back onto the stumps and disturbed the bails. The southpaw was cleaned up and might well also have been given out lbw by the umpire had the ball not gone on to hit the wicket. Chahar added the big wickets of Prithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer to cap off a fabulous day with the ball.

Iyer's step-motherly treatment of Amit Mishra

With the Feroz Shah Kotla surface turning square, the stage was set for veteran leg-spinner, Amit Mishra, to make an impact early on. He knocked Rohit Sharma over off the very first ball he bowled to complete 150 wickets in IPL, becoming just the second bowler to achieve the feat in the tournament's history.

Mishra bowled short first up and Rohit, who had rocked onto his back foot, defended aimlessly as the ball spun sharply and stayed low to hit the stumps. Mishra went on to bowl three overs in succession alongside Axar Patel, giving away just 18 runs. Axar and him combined to leak a miserly 31 runs in six successive overs while taking two wickets between them. But Iyer took Mishra off the attack before his final over and brought back Keemo Paul. Although Axar later completed his spell, Mishra's one over remained unused.

This, though, isn't the first time Iyer hasn't used Mishra well. Against Sunrisers Hyderabad last match, the veteran leggie wasn't brought on despite Jonny Bairstow, who had been prey to leg-spin six out of six times in the season, taking 41 off 31 balls.

Even with most of the surfaces being slow, Mishra has started in just four of the nine matches Delhi Capitals have played so far.

Bumrah hits the stumps even after bowling

Jasprit Bumrah is known for his deadly accuracy in the death overs. His searing yorkers are dreaded in this format of the game and more often than not, the Mumbai Indians seamer hits the timber when he dishes out toe-crushers. On Thursday, he managed to showcase his skills at hitting the base of the stumps even after the delivery.

Axar Patel had nudged Bumrah's delivery at his body to the off-side and looked to take a single before deciding against it when he saw the bowler rush to the ball. Keemo Paul, at the non-striker's end, had hurried to the other side but upon seeing his partner abandon the run, aimed to go back rather lazily. Bumrah picked up the ball, took aim and threw down the stumps at the non-striker's end quite nonchalantly to catch Paul well short.

