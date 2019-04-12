First Cricket
IPL 2019: Dale Steyn to join Royal Challengers Banglaore, will replace injured Nathan Coulter-Nile, say reports

Veteran South African pacer Dale Steyn is set to join Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), giving a much needed boost to the bowling department of the bottom-placed team in the IPL

Press Trust of India, Apr 12, 2019 17:19:55 IST

New Delhi: Veteran South African pacer Dale Steyn is set to join Royal Challengers Bangalore as a replacement for injured Australian Nathan Coulter-Nile, giving a much needed boost to the bowling department of the bottom-placed team in the IPL.

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli with Gujarat Lions player Dale Steyn during match 57 (Qualifier 1) of the Vivo IPL ( Indian Premier League ) 2016 between the Gujarat Lions and the Royal Challengers Bangalore held at The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore, India, on the 24th May 2016 Photo by Faheem Hussain / IPL/ SPORTZPICS

File image of Dale Steyn (L) with Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli. Sportzpics

ESPNcricinfo reported that Steyn will replace Coulter-Nile, who is recovering from a back injury.

Steyn went sold in the previous two IPL auctions and last played in the competition in 2016 when he represented Gujarat Lions.

The speedstar has also played for RCB between 2008 and 2010, taking 27 wickets.

RCB, who are yet to win a game this season and have lost six in a row, will be hoping Steyn fires from the word go.

The Virat Kohli-led side takes on Kings XI Punjab in Mohali on Saturday.

Tags : Cricket, Dale Steyn, Gujarat Lions, Indian Premier League, IPL, IPL 2019, RCB, Royal Challengers Bangalore, South Africa

