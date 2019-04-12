New Delhi: Veteran South African pacer Dale Steyn is set to join Royal Challengers Bangalore as a replacement for injured Australian Nathan Coulter-Nile, giving a much needed boost to the bowling department of the bottom-placed team in the IPL.
File image of Dale Steyn (L) with Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli. Sportzpics
ESPNcricinfo reported that Steyn will replace Coulter-Nile, who is recovering from a back injury.
Steyn went sold in the previous two IPL auctions and last played in the competition in 2016 when he represented Gujarat Lions.
The speedstar has also played for RCB between 2008 and 2010, taking 27 wickets.
RCB, who are yet to win a game this season and have lost six in a row, will be hoping Steyn fires from the word go.
The Virat Kohli-led side takes on Kings XI Punjab in Mohali on Saturday.
New Delhi: Veteran South African pacer Dale Steyn is set to join Royal Challengers Bangalore as a replacement for injured Australian Nathan Coulter-Nile, giving a much needed boost to the bowling department of the bottom-placed team in the IPL.
File image of Dale Steyn (L) with Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli. Sportzpics
ESPNcricinfo reported that Steyn will replace Coulter-Nile, who is recovering from a back injury.
Steyn went sold in the previous two IPL auctions and last played in the competition in 2016 when he represented Gujarat Lions.
The speedstar has also played for RCB between 2008 and 2010, taking 27 wickets.
RCB, who are yet to win a game this season and have lost six in a row, will be hoping Steyn fires from the word go.
The Virat Kohli-led side takes on Kings XI Punjab in Mohali on Saturday.
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here
For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here
Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps
Updated Date:
Apr 12, 2019 17:19:55 IST
Also See
IPL 2019, RCB vs KKR: Virat Kohli slams 'unacceptable' bowling after Royal Challengers Bangalore suffer fifth consecutive loss
IPL 2019, RCB vs KKR: No ground is big enough for me, says Andre Russell after helping Kolkata Knight Riders to victory
IPL 2019 LIVE Telecast, RR vs RCB: Today's match, when and where to watch live cricket score, broadcast, coverage on TV and live streaming online on Hotstar