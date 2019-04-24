First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 41 Apr 23, 2019
CSK vs SRH
Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets
IPL | Match 40 Apr 22, 2019
RR vs DC
Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 6 wickets
IPL Apr 24, 2019
RCB vs KXIP
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
IPL Apr 25, 2019
KKR vs RR
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2019, CSK vs SRH: MS Dhoni says he needs to be careful with his back with World Cup on horizon

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has battled a dodgy back for a long time and he wants to be careful with it as the ICC World Cup is round the corner.

FirstCricket Staff, Apr 24, 2019 12:52:14 IST

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has battled a dodgy back for a long time and he wants to be careful with it as the ICC World Cup is round the corner.

The CSK skipper said that there has been some stiffness but it is holding up as of now.

File picture of MS Dhoni. Sportzpics

File picture of MS Dhoni. Sportzpics

"The back is holding up, it's not getting worse, with the World Cup coming up, can't afford that, because that's too important," Dhoni said at the post-match presentation ceremony after CSK beat Sunrisers by six wickets.

Dhoni said that at the highest level, there aren't any players who are not playing with a niggle or two.

"If it becomes worse, I certainly take some time off but at this level you play with some niggle or the other. Because if you wait to get fully fit, then there will be a gap of five years between two matches," the skipper said cheekily.

CSK became the first team to enter the Playoffs with a six-wicket win over SRH on Tuesday night. After being put into bat, SRH posted a competitive 175 thanks to David Warner's 45-ball 57 and Manish Pandey's 49-ball 83. Pandey's return to form was a huge relief for SRH.

In reply, CSK lost Faf du Plessis early and it seemed as if the top order woes would continue. But an out of form Shane Watson took center stage and blasted 53-ball 96, ably supported by Suresh Raina (24-BALL 38) to take Chennai past the finish line. This was their fifth win in home from five matches.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: Apr 24, 2019 12:52:15 IST

Tags : Back Injury, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Cricket, Indian Premier League, IPL, IPL 12, IPL 2019, IPL 2019 CSK, IPL 2019 SRH, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni, Shane Watson, t20, World Cup 2019

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 11 8 3 0 16
2
Delhi
 11 7 4 0 14
3
Mumbai
 10 6 4 0 12
4
Hyderabad
 10 5 5 0 10
5
Punjab
 10 5 5 0 10
6
Kolkata
 10 4 6 0 8
7
Rajasthan
 10 3 7 0 6
8
Bangalore
 10 3 7 0 6
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all