Mahendra Singh Dhoni has battled a dodgy back for a long time and he wants to be careful with it as the ICC World Cup is round the corner.

The CSK skipper said that there has been some stiffness but it is holding up as of now.

"The back is holding up, it's not getting worse, with the World Cup coming up, can't afford that, because that's too important," Dhoni said at the post-match presentation ceremony after CSK beat Sunrisers by six wickets.

Dhoni said that at the highest level, there aren't any players who are not playing with a niggle or two.

"If it becomes worse, I certainly take some time off but at this level you play with some niggle or the other. Because if you wait to get fully fit, then there will be a gap of five years between two matches," the skipper said cheekily.

CSK became the first team to enter the Playoffs with a six-wicket win over SRH on Tuesday night. After being put into bat, SRH posted a competitive 175 thanks to David Warner's 45-ball 57 and Manish Pandey's 49-ball 83. Pandey's return to form was a huge relief for SRH.

In reply, CSK lost Faf du Plessis early and it seemed as if the top order woes would continue. But an out of form Shane Watson took center stage and blasted 53-ball 96, ably supported by Suresh Raina (24-BALL 38) to take Chennai past the finish line. This was their fifth win in home from five matches.

