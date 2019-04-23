Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson will miss out on Tuesday's IPL match against Chennai Super Kings, owing to personal reasons.

Williamson has returned to New Zealand, it has been learned.

He is likely to rejoin the team ahead of Sunrisers' next match against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on 27 April.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead the side today in Williamson's absence as he has done previously in the tournament when the Kiwi star missed out due to injury.

SRH are currently in the fourth spot on the points table, with successive wins over CSK and KKR at home. They have five wins in nine games. Delhi Capitals are at the top of the standings.

