IPL 2019 CSK vs RR: Rajasthan Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over-rate
Rahane has been fined Rs 12 lakh as it was Rajasthan’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, an IPL statement said.
Chennai: Rajasthan Royals skipper Ajinkya Rahane has been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Chennai Super Kings.
Rahane has been fined Rs 12 lakh as it was Rajasthan’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, an IPL statement said.
Rajasthan lost their third match by eight runs against Chennai, who registered their third consecutive victory in this season on Sunday.
The Rahane-led side will host Royal Challengers Bangalore on 2 April at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
Updated Date:
Apr 01, 2019 15:23:37 IST
