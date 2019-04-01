IPL 2019, CSK vs RR: Rajasthan Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane fined for slow over-rate
Rajasthan Royals skipper Ajinkya Rahane has been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Chennai Super Kings.
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 96 runs
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 CHE Vs RAJ Chennai Super Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by 8 runs
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK Vs AUS Australia beat Pakistan by 20 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 HYD Vs BLR Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 118 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 DC Vs KOL Kolkata Knight Riders tied with Delhi Capitals (Delhi Capitals win Super Over by 3 runs)
- Indian Premier League, 2019 PUN vs DC - Apr 1st, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 RAJ vs BLR - Apr 2nd, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 MUM vs CHE - Apr 3rd, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Botswana Women in Namibia, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NAMW vs BOTW - Apr 3rd, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
- Botswana Women in Namibia, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NAMW vs BOTW - Apr 3rd, 2019, 05:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Taking on Left in Wayanad, rejecting AAP, bargaining with allies: Congress seems to be aiming for 2024, not 2019
-
BJP rally in north Kashmir sees attendance of 78 people; party leaders focus on Vajpayee rather than Modi
-
Arjumand Majid Bhat, shot dead by 'unidentified gunmen', was a de-addiction campaigner who helped many youth
-
Replacing NITI Aayog with Planning Commission will not serve any purpose, both add very little value
-
Naruhito's era named Reiwa ahead of emperor's abdication; Japan breaks tradition of naming imperial reigns from Chinese classics
-
Unicorn Store, The Bold Type, Our Planet, The Silence: What to watch on Netflix, Amazon, Hulu in April
-
Miami Open 2019: Roger Federer's ever-sharp mind is proving to be the elixir of his glittering career
-
In 'Run From These Slave Traders', Ramanand Sagar writes of women without a country
-
Censorship in Indian theatre: Colonial era law, 'offended' mobs clamp down on thespians' freedom of expression
-
बिहार: महागठबंधन की सीटों को हुआ ऐलान, इन बड़े नेताओं को यहां से मिला टिकट
-
मुंबई नॉर्थ से उर्मिला को मिला टिकट, बीजेपी के इस नेता से होगी टक्कर
-
मुझे नादान समझने वाले खुद नादान हैं: तेजप्रताप यादव
-
मेरठ की रैली में बोले पीएम- विरोधियों को बस पाकिस्तान में अपनी छवि की चिंता
-
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: अब आज़म के करीबी नेता ने जया प्रदा पर की यह अमर्यादित टिप्पणी
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3570
|108
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6181
|112
|5
|Australia
|5701
|108
|6
|Pakistan
|5147
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|England
|3036
|121
|4
|Australia
|3613
|120
|5
|South Africa
|3366
|120
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Chennai: Rajasthan Royals skipper Ajinkya Rahane has been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Chennai Super Kings.
Ajinkya Rahane in action. Sportzpics
Rahane has been fined Rs 12 lakh as it was Rajasthan’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, an IPL statement said.
Rajasthan lost their third match by eight runs against Chennai, who registered their third consecutive victory in this season on Sunday.
Earlier Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was also fined for the same offence against their game against Kings XI Punjab on Saturday.
The Rahane-led side will host Royal Challengers Bangalore on 2 April at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here
For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here
Updated Date:
Apr 01, 2019 17:57:09 IST
Also See
IPL LIVE Telecast 2019, CSK vs RR: Today's match, when and where to watch live cricket score, broadcast, coverage on TV and live streaming online on Hotstar
IPL 2019, CSK vs RR: MS Dhoni says he knew batting would get easier with dew coming into play
IPL 2019, CSK vs RR Match Report: MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo help Chennai beat Rajasthan, move to top of league table