IPL 2019, CSK vs RR: Rajasthan Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane fined for slow over-rate

Rajasthan Royals skipper Ajinkya Rahane has been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Chennai Super Kings.

Asian News International, Apr 01, 2019 17:56:32 IST

Chennai: Rajasthan Royals skipper Ajinkya Rahane has been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Chennai Super Kings.

during match 8 of the Vivo Indian Premier League Season 12, 2019 between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Rajasthan Royals held at the Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad on the 29th March 2019 Photo by: Faheem Hussain /SPORTZPICS for BCCI

Ajinkya Rahane in action. Sportzpics

Rahane has been fined Rs 12 lakh as it was Rajasthan’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, an IPL statement said.

Rajasthan lost their third match by eight runs against Chennai, who registered their third consecutive victory in this season on Sunday.

Earlier Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was also fined for the same offence against their game against Kings XI Punjab on Saturday.

The Rahane-led side will host Royal Challengers Bangalore on 2 April at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Updated Date: Apr 01, 2019 17:57:09 IST

