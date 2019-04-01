Chennai: Rajasthan Royals skipper Ajinkya Rahane has been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Chennai Super Kings.

Rahane has been fined Rs 12 lakh as it was Rajasthan’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, an IPL statement said.

Rajasthan lost their third match by eight runs against Chennai, who registered their third consecutive victory in this season on Sunday.

Earlier Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was also fined for the same offence against their game against Kings XI Punjab on Saturday.

The Rahane-led side will host Royal Challengers Bangalore on 2 April at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here