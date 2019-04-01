First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 12 Mar 31, 2019
CHE Vs RAJ
Chennai Super Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by 8 runs
PAK and AUS in UAE | 5th ODI Mar 31, 2019
PAK Vs AUS
Australia beat Pakistan by 20 runs
IPL Apr 01, 2019
KXIP vs DC
Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
IPL Apr 02, 2019
RR vs RCB
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2019, CSK vs RR: MS Dhoni says he knew batting would get easier with dew coming into play

Super Kings posted 175 for five on Sunday night and Dhoni led the team's recovery from 27 for three with an unbeaten 75 off 46 balls. The hosts restricted Royals to 167 for eight to win the game by eight runs.

Press Trust of India, Apr 01, 2019 11:22:07 IST

Skipper MS Dhoni said the Chennai Super Kings dressing room remained calm despite a wobbly start against the Rajasthan Royals in an IPL match here as the side knew that batting would get easier owing to the dew factor.

Super Kings posted 175 for five on Sunday night and Dhoni led the team's recovery from 27 for three with an unbeaten 75 off 46 balls. The hosts restricted Royals to 167 for eight to win the game by eight runs.

MS Dhoni captain of The Chennai Superkings has a closer look at the pitch before the start of the eliminator match of the Pepsi Indian Premier League Season 2014 between the Chennai Superkings and the Mumbai Indians held at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, India on the 28th May 2014 Photo by Pal PIllai / IPL / SPORTZPICS Image use subject to terms and conditions which can be found here: http://sportzpics.photoshelter.com/gallery/Pepsi-IPL-Image-terms-and-conditions/G00004VW1IVJ.gB0/C0000TScjhBM6ikg

File image of CSK captain MS Dhoni.

"We wanted to get a partnership going - that was needed. We knew there was some dew on the field. We knew it would get easier as the game progresses. We bat quite deep - until 9 and knew we could accelerate in the last few overs," said Dhoni at the post-match presentation after Super Kings' registered their third straight win.

He explained why he brought in left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner.

"We have a stable XI and there were a lot less left-handers in the opposition, so we gave Mitch Santner a go. It isn't that important to make changes if not necessary.

"As the tournament progresses everyone will get more chances. As the tournament progresses, bowlers start executing their plans much better.

"Initially I thought we would look at how the fast bowlers would bowl so we could bring in the spinners. Jadeja and Santner found it hard to grip the ball. Irrespective of the results, it is important to cut the boundaries and it is difficult for the fast bowlers to execute."

He also appreciated the loyal support of the vociferous Chennai crowd.

"The home franchise will always get more support than the opposition. That's where spirit of the game comes in - the crowd is always behind the home team.

"That's what makes cricket very interesting. As long as you're on the field and spending money to come and watch, I don't mind which team you're supporting," he added.

Opposition skipper Ajinkya Rahane felt Royals lost the game in the last five overs of the Super Kings' innings.

"I am very disappointed. We started off really well in the first ten overs, but what cost us were the last five overs. When MS bats it is very difficult for the bowlers. It was very hard for the bowlers to grip the ball after six overs, even the fast bowlers.

"But CSK bowled really well, they kept taking wickets. As a batting unit we need to take the responsibility for this.

"We have played well in the last three games and hopefully with some luck we'll be able to turn it around," said Rahane after the team's third consecutive loss.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here 

Updated Date: Apr 01, 2019 11:22:07 IST

Tags : Ajinkya Rahane, Chennai Super Kings, Cricket, CSK Vs RR, IPL, IPL 2019, Mitchell Santer, Mitchell Santner, MS Dhoni, Rajasthan Royals

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5254 105
6 Pakistan 4979 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all