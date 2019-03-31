IPL 2019, CSK vs RR, Match Preview: All eyes on the pitch as MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings face Rajasthan Royals
The focus will be on the pitch, which came in for severe criticism after the IPL opener, when Chennai Super Kings take on Rajasthan Royals in their second home game on Sunday.
- Indian Premier League, 2019 Hyderabad Vs Bangalore Live Now
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK Vs AUS Live Now
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 96 runs
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 DC Vs KOL Kolkata Knight Riders tied with Delhi Capitals (Delhi Capitals win Super Over by 3 runs)
- Indian Premier League, 2019 PUN Vs MUM Kings XI Punjab beat Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 HYD Vs RAJ Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by 5 wickets
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK Vs AUS Australia beat Pakistan by 6 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 CHE vs RAJ - Mar 31st, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 PUN vs DC - Apr 1st, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 RAJ vs BLR - Apr 2nd, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Botswana Women in Namibia, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NAMW vs BOTW - Apr 1st, 2019, 05:30 PM IST
- Botswana Women in Namibia, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NAMW vs BOTW - Apr 3rd, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
- Botswana Women in Namibia, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NAMW vs BOTW - Apr 3rd, 2019, 05:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
IPL 2019 LIVE SCORE, SRH vs RCB Match at Hyderabad: Nabi dismisses Dube, collects fourth wicket
-
Russia's rush of affection for Pakistan could rejig South Asia equation, will discomfit New Delhi
-
In 'Run From These Slave Traders', Ramanand Sagar writes of women without a country
-
The Matrix turns 20: A look back at the everlasting legacy of The Wachowskis' seminal sci-fi action film
-
Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt intervention is urgently required
-
Lok Sabha polls: Sumalatha Ambareesh poses serious challenge to HD Kumaraswamy's son in JD(S) bastion Mandya
-
Premier League: Liverpool-Tottenham clash an advert for Jurgen Klopp, Mauricio Pochettino's strong managerial processes
-
Rahul Gandhi's promise on ease of doing business is election rhetoric at best; implementation is key, say industry experts
-
Risks of pakoda economics: Modi govt buries its head in sand, but unemployment may decide Lok Sabha poll result
-
बिहार: महागठबंधन की सीटों को हुआ ऐलान, इन बड़े नेताओं को यहां से मिला टिकट
-
मुंबई नॉर्थ से उर्मिला को मिला टिकट, बीजेपी के इस नेता से होगी टक्कर
-
मुझे नादान समझने वाले खुद नादान हैं: तेजप्रताप यादव
-
मेरठ की रैली में बोले पीएम- विरोधियों को बस पाकिस्तान में अपनी छवि की चिंता
-
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: अब आज़म के करीबी नेता ने जया प्रदा पर की यह अमर्यादित टिप्पणी
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3570
|108
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6181
|112
|5
|Australia
|5254
|105
|6
|Pakistan
|4979
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|England
|3036
|121
|4
|Australia
|3613
|120
|5
|South Africa
|3366
|120
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Chennai: The focus will be on the pitch, which came in for severe criticism after the IPL opener, when Chennai Super Kings take on Rajasthan Royals in their second home game on Sunday.
File image of MS Dhoni in CSK colours. Image Courtesy: SportzPics
The tournament opener saw Royal Challengers Bangalore being shot out for 70, a target that CSK achieved in the 18th over to win by seven wickets. But the slowness of the track drew criticism from both the captains – Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli.
It will interesting to see how the pitch behaves on Sunday.
Meanwhile, CSK has started the season with two straight wins and will look to keep the momentum going.
After beating Bangalore, they rode on a team effort to prevail over Delhi Capitals in their second outing.
Not known to make too many changes to the playing XI, it remains to be seen if CSK continue to play with just three overseas players, thereby keeping South Africa captain Faf du Plessis in the reserves.
The Super Kings bowlers have delivered on both the occasions so far but same can't be said about the batting line-up and skipper Dhoni, who shone with the bat against DC, will hope that the rest of the batsmen step up.
Veterans Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir and Dwayne Bravo came up with impressive performances and will look to do continue the good work.
In contrast, the Rajasthan have lost both their matches so far and would need to step up if they aim to breach the reigning champions' fortress.
The Royals were pipped in a close game by Kings XI Punjab, in which Ravichandran Ashwin's 'Mankading' of Jos Buttler hogged the limelight, while they lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad in a high-scoring clash here last night.
Despite Sanju Samson's 102 not out, the Royals lost by five wickets as David Warner (69 off 37 balls) enabled Sunrisers Hyderabad chase down a mammoth 199-run target.
Rajasthan skipper Ajinkya Rahane would be happy with the batting but expect his bowlers to up the ante. The onus would be on the bowlers to find ways to contain a mighty CSK batting unit if the Royals want to see a reversal of fortunes.
It will be a contest between Rajasthan's formidable batting line-up comprising Rahane, Buttler, Steve Smith, Ben Stokes and Samson versus a spin-heavy CSK bowling.
Teams
Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain & WK), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Sam Billings, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Shorey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Rituraj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, K M Asif, David Willey, Deepak Chahar, N Jagadeesan (wk).
Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Ashton Turner, Ish Sodhi, Oshane Thomas, Liam Livingstone, Sanju Samson, Shubham Ranjane, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Sudhesan Midhun, Jaydev Unadkat, Prashant Chopra, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Riyan Parag, Dhawal Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Manan Vohra, Rahul Tripathi.
The match will start at 8 pm and will be shown live on TV by Star Sports Network. The game can also streamed live on Hotstar.
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here
For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here
Updated Date:
Mar 31, 2019 15:15:52 IST
Also See
IPL LIVE Telecast 2019, CSK vs RR: Today's match, when and where to watch live cricket score, broadcast, coverage on TV and live streaming online on Hotstar
IPL 2019, CSK vs RCB: Harbhajan Singh says Chepauk track was difficult to bat, but not unplayable
IPL 2019: MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli express unhappiness over quality of pitch at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium