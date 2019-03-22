IPL 2019, CSK vs RCB: When and where to watch live cricket match, coverage on TV and live streaming on Hotstar
IPL 2019 Live Streaming: Here's everything you need to know about the coverage of the opening match of IPL 2019 between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).
The 12th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) kicks off on Saturday with a much-awaited clash between the MS Dhoni-led defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the former's home ground.
CSK made fairytale return to the league after two years in the wilderness by winning the title last year — their third title overall and the first in seven years. With his cricketing career heading towards its conclusion, leader Dhoni will hope to add another IPL title to his overflowing trophy cabinet before bowing out of the game.
CSK will begin their title defence in the opening game of IPL 2019 against RCB. Sportzpics
Kohli's men did not have the best of campaigns in the 2018 edition after finishing as runners-up the year before. Often tagged as the perennial underachievers in the league alongside franchises such as the Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab, RCB will hope for a change in the fortunes this year around.
In a recent development, CSK have announced that the proceeds from ticket sales for the tournament opener will go to the families of the CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama terror attack that took place in South Kashmir on 14 February. Tickets for the much-awaited opening game between the two southern Indian rivals are sold out as of now.
Here's everything you need to know about the opening game of IPL 2019 between CSK and RCB:
When will CSK vs RCB fixture take place?
The opening clash of IPL 2019 between CSK and RCB will take place on 23 March, 2019.
Where will the match be played?
The CSK-RCB fixture will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
What time does the match begin?
The CSK-RCB fixture will begin at 8 pm IST, with the toss to take place at 7.30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2019?
The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.
How do I watch the match online?
The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here
Updated Date:
Mar 22, 2019 14:51:19 IST
