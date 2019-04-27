First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 44 Apr 26, 2019
CSK vs MI
Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 46 runs
IPL | Match 43 Apr 25, 2019
KKR vs RR
Rajasthan Royals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 3 wickets
IPL Apr 27, 2019
RR vs SRH
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
IPL Apr 28, 2019
DC vs RCB
Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2019, CSK vs MI: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma says MS Dhoni's absence was massive boost for team

MS Dhoni didn't turn up for Chennai Super Kings due to fever and Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma said the veteran stumper's absence came as a massive boost for his side.

Press Trust of India, Apr 27, 2019 08:36:36 IST

Chennai: Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Friday didn't turn up for Chennai Super Kings due to fever and Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma said the veteran stumper's absence came as a "massive boost" for his side en route to their 46-run win in an IPL match.

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma in action against Chennai Super Kings. Sportzpics

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma in action against Chennai Super Kings. Sportzpics

Sans Dhoni, CSK failed to chase down 156-run target set by MI, bundling out for 109, their lowest total at home.

"It was a massive boost that MSD (Dhoni) wasn't around. Because his presence does a lot for their team. When you don't have Dhoni when they're chasing the score, then it becomes difficult for them," Rohit said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"I'm sure his presence was missed by CSK. But he was sick, it's not in his control either," added the right-handed batsman, who struck 67, his first fifty of the season.

Rohit said it was a blessing in disguise for him to lose the toss as they too would wanted to chase on what eventually turned out to be another slow Chepauk surface.

"I thought it was better to lose the toss since we wanted to chase as well. But we knew whether we bat first or bowl first, we'll still have to play good cricket. We spoke about that at the start of the game, but it was a great effort by the boys since it's not easy to come here and play," he said.

Rohit too was mighty relived to have scored his first half-century of the season Friday.

"It was a satisfying innings. I was getting 30s and 40s but not getting half-centuries. At no point was I worried about my form because I was hitting the ball well. I knew the day will come, and I guess today was the day," he said.

CSK stand-in skipper Suresh Raina blamed the team's batting department for the loss.

"We didn't bat well. We kept losing wickets every 2-3 overs, so our batsmen need to take more responsibility. Our bowling has always been good this season. We thought 155 was chaseable. But we lost too many wickets in the powerplay and middle overs," he said.

"We didn't rotate the strike well either. It is important to go out there and see a few balls out, and then decide which bowler you want to go after. We need to sit as a batting unit and see where we're doing wrong. We have power hitters, we have experienced batsmen, we just need to relax as a batting unit."

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps

Updated Date: Apr 27, 2019 08:36:36 IST

Tags : Chennai Super Kings, Cricket, Indian Premier League, IPL 2019, IPL 2019 CSK, IPL 2019 MI, MS Dhoni, Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 12 8 4 0 16
2
Mumbai
 11 7 4 0 14
3
Delhi
 11 7 4 0 14
4
Hyderabad
 10 5 5 0 10
5
Punjab
 11 5 6 0 10
6
Kolkata
 11 4 7 0 8
7
Rajasthan
 11 4 7 0 8
8
Bangalore
 11 4 7 0 8
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all