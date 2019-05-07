First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 56 May 05, 2019
MI vs KKR
Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 9 wickets
PAK in ENG | One-off T20I May 05, 2019
ENG vs PAK
England beat Pakistan by 7 wickets
IRE Tri-Nation Series May 07, 2019
WI vs BAN
Castle Avenue, Dublin
IPL May 07, 2019
MI vs CSK
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2019, CSK vs MI Match Preview: Chennai Super Kings banking on home advantage against clinical Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 1

After the gruelling league phase of the ongoing IPL, the stage is set for the playoffs with CSK and MI clashing against each other for a place in 12 May's final

Press Trust of India, May 07, 2019 08:53:24 IST

Chennai: Handed a reality check in their last league fixture, defending champions Chennai Super Kings will bank on home advantage to seal their place in when they take on a confident Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 1 on Tuesday.

Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 46 runs when the two sides met in April. Image Courtesy: SportzPics

Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 46 runs when the two sides met in April. Image Courtesy: SportzPics

After the gruelling league phase of the ongoing IPL, the stage is set for the Playoffs with CSK and MI clashing for a place in 12 May's final. There is hardly anything to differentiate between the two sides when it comes to their trophy cabinet, as both CSK and MI have won the title three times.

The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led CSK has been patchy after a strong start and finished its league engagements with a six-wicket defeat to Kings XI Punjab in Mohali on Sunday.

But CSK will be happy to return to their den to take on table-toppers MI, probably its biggest IPL rival, to decide which team seals a spot in the final.

CSK boast of a tremendous record at home this season, winning six of their seven games at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, and come Tuesday, it will act as a big advantage for the hosts.

A defeat, however, will leave both the teams with a second chance in Qualifier 2 on 10 May.

The CSK top-order has fired in fits and starts in the league phase and will need to come out all guns blazing against a formidable MI bowling attack that includes Jasprit Bumrah (17 wickets), Lasith Malinga (15 wickets), the Pandya brothers (Hardik 14 wickets and Krunal 10 wickets), leggie Rahul Chahar (10 wickets) and possibly Mitchell McClenaghan.

Skipper Dhoni (CSK's highest run-getter with 368 runs from 12 matches, three fifties) has been the mainstay of a rather inconsistent CSK batting unit and along with openers Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis and Suresh Raina holds the key in Saturday's game as the usually fluent Ambati Rayudu has struggled to get going.

CSK, however, will miss the services of the Kedar Jadhav, who sustained a freak shoulder injury in the match against Kings XI.

But Jadhav wasn't in the best of form and his absence could open up a spot for either Murali Vijay or Dhruv Shorey.

Bowling has been CSK's strong point so far this season and becomes even more potent on M A Chidambaram stadium's sluggish wicket.

Imran Tahir (21 scalps), the second-highest wicket-taker this season after Kagiso Rabada (25), has been at the forefront of an effective CSK spin trio, also including veteran Harbhajan Singh and Ravindra Jadeja (both with 13 wickets each).

And the success of Tahir and Co against the powerful MI batting line-up could very well determine the course of the match.

MI captain Rohit Sharma (386 runs), the impressive Quinton De Kock (492, third leading run-scorer), Hardik Pandya (380) and Kieron Pollard will be hard to stop once they get going and CSK's bowlers have a tough task at hand.

The onus would also be on the ever-improving Deepak Chahar, who has taken 16 scalps so far, to pick up early wickets for CSK and stifle the rival batting line-up.

Going by the head-to-head record this year, MI holds the upper hand, having won both its encounters against CSK in the preliminary phase.

MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene would be aware of the job at hand and won't take CSK lightly despite the Lions' recent wobbly form.

CSK will certainly receive a boost by playing the Qualifier 1 at home with the crowd fully backing the team in what promises to be a cracker of a contest.

Teams:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Anmolpreet Singh, Siddhesh Lad, Ankul Roy, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ben Cutting, Ishan Kishan, Aditya Tare, Rasikh Salam, Barinder Sran, Jayant Yadav, Beuran Hendricks and Lasith Malinga.

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (C), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Shorey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Rituraj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, K M Asif, Deepak Chahar, N Jagadeesan, Scott Kuggeleijn.

The match will start at 8 pm and will be shown live on TV by Star Sports Network. The match can also be streamed live on Hotstar.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps

Updated Date: May 07, 2019 08:53:24 IST

Tags : Ambati Rayudu, Chennai Super Kings, Faf Du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Hardik Pandya, Imran Tahir, Indian Premier League, IPL, IPL 2019, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Mumbai Indians, Murali Vijay, Quinton De Kock, Ravindra Jadeja, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4659 123
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3552 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7154 286
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all