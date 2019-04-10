First Cricket
IPL | Match 23 Apr 09, 2019
CSK vs KKR
Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets
IPL | Match 22 Apr 08, 2019
KXIP vs SRH
Kings XI Punjab beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets
IPL Apr 10, 2019
MI vs KXIP
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
IPL Apr 11, 2019
RR vs CSK
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
IPL 2019, CSK vs KKR: Kolkata skipper Dinesh Karthik hails Andre Russell's maturity, hopes to regroup for Delhi Capitals clash

"Credit to Russell, he showed a lot of maturity and I am pleased with the way he's shaping up. I like the way we tried defending a small total, especially the spinners with the wet ball," Karthik said.

Press Trust of India, Apr 10, 2019 13:32:58 IST

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Dinesh Karthik said in-form Andre Russell batted with a "lot of maturity" after the all-rounder anchored his side in a losing cause against Chennai Super Kings.

KKR were under pressure from the word go on Tuesday as Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine fell within a space of five balls. By the 11th over, CSK had the visiting team reeling at 47 for 6 when Russell walked in.

Andre Russell played a lone hand for KKR. Sportzpics

The Jamaican, who has stolen the limelight this season so far with his hard-hitting abilities, took it upon himself to post a decent 108 when other batsman gave away their wickets cheaply.

Russell refused to take singles to keep the tail-enders at the non-strikers' end. He finished the innings unbeaten on 50 with five fours and three sixes.

"Credit to Russell, he showed a lot of maturity and I am pleased with the way he's shaping up. I like the way we tried defending a small total, especially the spinners with the wet ball," Karthik said after the seven-wicket loss on Tuesday night.

Karthik admitted that the team failed to put up enough runs on the board.

"Definitely, not enough runs on the board. These are tricky games and you don't know how many runs to set with the dew and everything, but when the game finishes you feel you should gave got 20 more runs, so it's always a catch-22 situation," he said.

"When you lose four wickets in the powerplay, you are always behind. Then you have to consolidate and probably hope to go well towards the end, but we couldn't do that."

Karthik, who was the second highest scorer behind Russell with 19 runs, said winning two out three games on the road was not a bad result.

"I don't think it was a lack of concentration from our side with the bat. We have been on the road for three games, but have won two in five days and we shouldn't be too greedy," he said.

"We've tried hard and as a captain, I am okay with not coming up on top everyday. When we return, we need to regroup. Two good teams playing and it should be a good match against Delhi next."

Updated Date: Apr 10, 2019 13:34:07 IST

Tags : Andre Russell, CSK Vs KKR, Delhi Capitals, Dinesh Karthik, IPL 2019, IPL 2019 CSK, IPL 2019 KKR

IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 6 5 1 0 10
2
Kolkata
 6 4 2 0 8
3
Punjab
 6 4 2 0 8
4
Hyderabad
 6 3 3 0 6
5
Mumbai
 5 3 2 0 6
6
Delhi
 6 3 3 0 6
7
Rajasthan
 5 1 4 0 2
8
Bangalore
 6 0 6 0 0
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

