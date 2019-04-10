Chennai: Chennai Super Kings' medium pacer Deepak Chahar has become the bowler with the most number of dot balls in an innings in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The underrated Chahar returned impressive figures of three for 20 from four overs against Kolkata Knight Riders, bowling a staggering 20 dot balls.

Chahar broke the record of 18 dot balls in an innings jointly held by Sunrisers Hyderabad spinner Rashid Khan and Kings XI Punjab medium pacer Ankit Rajpoot.

The 26-year-old flummoxed the KKR top-order with early strikes. He trapped big-hitting Chris Lynn leg before in the first over. He then claimed the wickets of Nitish Rana and Robin Uthappa and in the third and fifth overs respectively.

In the penultimate over, Chahar bowled five dot balls with the in-form Andre Russell on strike.

CSK maintained their unbeaten run at home with the seven-wicket thrashing of Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday. They will next take on Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Thursday.

