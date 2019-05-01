First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 49 Apr 30, 2019
RCB vs RR
Match Abandoned
IPL | Match 48 Apr 29, 2019
SRH vs KXIP
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kings XI Punjab by 45 runs
IPL May 01, 2019
CSK vs DC
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
IPL May 02, 2019
MI vs SRH
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2019, CSK vs DC Match Preview: Hosts Chennai, table-toppers Delhi battle for top position in Chepauk cauldron

An interesting contest is on the cards between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings and a win for either side will help it consolidate their position and ultimately could have a bearing on where it finishes in the final standings.

Press Trust of India, May 01, 2019 08:57:43 IST

Chennai: Their net run-rate slipping into negative after a defeat against Mumbai Indians, defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be keen to get back to No 1 spot when they take on current table-toppers Delhi Capitals in an IPL match here on Wednesday.

Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals are currently at the top of standings. Sportzpics

Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals are currently at the top of standings. Sportzpics

An interesting contest is on the cards between two current top teams and a win for either side will help it consolidate its position and ultimately could have a bearing on where it finishes in the final standings.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni-less CSK went down rather tamely to Mumbai Indians in their last game, which saw their net run-rate falling. Now with just two games left in the league stage, CSK will look to roar back with victories to seal a spot in the top two and get the home comfort in Qualifier 1.

Without his inspiring presence, CSK's batting collapsed against MI and they lost the game by 46 runs to surrender their position at the top of the points table to Delhi.

With 16 points from 12 games, CSK will be hoping that their talismanic captain recovers from the bout of fever, which forced him to sit out the MI fixture, and be ready to feature in the last home match of the league phase.

Also, the home team will be expecting influential all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja to be back in the mix too.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, would be high on confidence having posted four wins in their last five matches.

Young Shreyas Iyer has done a good job of leading the team, which also has 16 points from 12 games, and has scored important runs.

He will be keen to put on some valuable runs on board against the formidable CSK and would also expect Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant to find ways to score on a sluggish Chepauk track.

It will be fascinating to see how the league's top wicket-taker Kagiso Rabada does on CSK's home turf, traditionally known to offer help to slow bowlers.

The spin-heavy CSK led by Imran Tahir and Harbhajan Singh could prove quite a handful for Dhawan & Co. and how they cope with that would determine the game's outcome, as would the Delhi tweakers performance.

Teams (from):

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain & WK), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Shorey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Rituraj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, K M Asif, Deepak Chahar, N Jagadeesan (wk), Scott Kuggeleijn.

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Colin Ingram, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Ankush Bains, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Jalaj Saxena, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa, Colin Munro, Manjot Kalra.

The match will start at 8 pm and will be shown live on Star Sports Network. The match can also be streamed live on Hotstar.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps

Updated Date: May 01, 2019 08:57:43 IST

Tags : Chennai Super Kings, CSK Vs DC Match Preview, Delhi Capitals, IPL 2019, IPL 2019 CSK, IPL 2019 DC, MS Dhoni, Shreyas Iyer

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Delhi
 12 8 4 0 16
2
Chennai
 12 8 4 0 16
3
Mumbai
 12 7 5 0 14
4
Hyderabad
 12 6 6 0 12
5
Rajasthan
 13 5 7 0 11
6
Kolkata
 12 5 7 0 10
7
Punjab
 12 5 7 0 10
8
Bangalore
 13 4 8 0 9
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all