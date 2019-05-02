Chennai Super Kings (CSK) moved ahead of Delhi Capitals in the points table with an 80-run win at home on Wednesday. Put in to bat, CSK struggled early on and made just 61 runs in the first 10 overs. MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja then imparted some momentum to the innings and took them to 179 on a tricky wicket. In the run-chase, CSK's spinners owned the middle overs after Delhi's strong start in the Powerplay and took the hosts to a comfortable victory.

Here are some of the moments from the match:

CSK's powerplay issue

CSK ambled along to 27 in the first six overs at Chepauk on Wednesday after being put in to bat by Delhi Capitals. While Shane Watson was dismissed for a nine-ball duck, Faf du Plessis seemed to be in no hurry to make an impact. The 27 runs they made happened to be the third lowest powerplay score in this season of the IPL.

Of the five lowest scores in 2019 in the first six overs, CSK now feature thrice. They had made 16 and 24 earlier in the season against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals respectively, which are the two lowest scores in the first six overs this year. Clearly, CSK have an issue in the powerplay overs. They have gone under six runs per over in the powerplays six different times out of 13 attempts this season. That's not the kind of record they want to carry into the playoffs.

A one-handed six from MSD

MS Dhoni made a roaring return after missing the last match due to fever. The skipper, who was later awarded the Man of the Match, changed the course of the hosts' innings with some incredible batting in the death overs. He made 44 in 22 balls and during his stay, CSK made 92 in 39 balls which proved to be a game-changer on a slow wicket. The toast of his innings was a brilliant one-handed six off Chris Morris' beamer in the penultimate over.

The South African came around the wicket and hurled a beamer above Dhoni's waist. The CSK captain was taken aback but recovered quickly to muscle a pull shot over deep square leg even after losing one hand's grip on the bat. Morris was quick to apologise to Dhoni but the ball had travelled the distance which meant CSK had a no-ball and a six off one ball with a free hit coming up. Morris recovered well to concede just a single off the free hit. Dhoni ended his brilliant knock with back to back sixes off Trent Boult in the final two balls of the innings.

Dhawan and Morris pull off remarkable catches

Despite two unfortunate sixes with fielders parrying the ball over the ropes, denting their otherwise impeccable day in the field, Delhi Capitals took most of their catches with two of them standing out from the rest. Shikhar Dhawan running backwards and rolling over to complete a fine catch to send back Suresh Raina was a key moment in the game. The sliced shot off Jagadeesha Suchith by Raina was held by Dhawan while running backwards from point.

Later in the innings, Morris pulled off another spectacular catch to dismiss Ravindra Jadeja. On 25 off 9 balls, Jadeja mishit a slog off Morris and the ball went to a vacant mid-wicket region. The bowler sprinted to mid-wicket, covering good ground along the way, and took a clean catch.

Suresh Raina's return to form

Suresh Raina has had a disastrous season by his own standards. Having averaged 40.18 and 37.08 in last couple of seasons respectively, the CSK batting lynchpin struggled to make an impact this year with just one half-century in 12 matches until Wednesday. He had made an unbeaten 58 against Kolkata Knight Riders but with five scores between 10 and 20, it was evident that he was throwing away his starts.

At Chepauk against Delhi, Raina officially announced his return to form ahead of the business end of the IPL. The No 3 batsman gave the Chennai innings some much-needed momentum after walking in following Watson's wicket. His 59 came off 37 balls and was studded with eight fours and a six but more importantly, he appeared to be his usual, fearless self. A confident Raina is just what this CSK side needs going into the playoffs.

Dhoni's twin stumpings

We know MS Dhoni is sharp behind the stumps with his glovework but for his lightning gloves to strike twice in three balls was beyond what Delhi Capitals expected. Ravindra Jadeja and Dhoni share a good rapport as bowler and keeper and the two combined in very identical dismissals to send back Chris Morris and Shreyas Iyer.

Morris was the first to go after he missed a forward push from Jadeja only for Dhoni to take off the bails in a flash with Morris' feet in the air. Iyer, who had been rock solid until that point, was next to go. Two balls after the Morris wicket, Jadeja once again extracted sharp turn at pace and Iyer was beaten all ends up. He dragged his foot outside and despite realising quickly, his feet was up for a second in the air giving Dhoni enough time to effect his stumping.

