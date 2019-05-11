First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Qualifier 2 May 10, 2019
CSK vs DC
Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets
AFG in SCO | 2nd ODI May 10, 2019
SCO vs AFG
Afghanistan beat Scotland by 2 runs (D/L method)
IRE Tri-Nation Series May 11, 2019
IRE vs WI
The Village, Malahide, Dublin
PAK in ENG May 11, 2019
ENG vs PAK
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni credits bowlers for setting up platform for easy win against Delhi Capitals

CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni credited the clinical effort of his bowing unit for setting up the platform for the comfortable win over Delhi Capitals.

Press Trust of India, May 11, 2019 07:53:45 IST

Visakhapatnam: Defending champions Chennai Super Kings on Friday entered their eighth IPL final and skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni credited the clinical effort of his bowing unit for setting up the platform for the comfortable win over Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2.

Opting to bowl, CSK first restricted DC to 147 for nine and then chased down the target with six wickets in hand to set up a clash against Mumbai Indians in the IPL final in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Ravindra Jadeja of Chennai Super Kings celebrates the wicket of Colin Munro of Delhi Capitals during the qualifier 2 match of the Vivo Indian Premier League Season 12, 2019 between the Chennai Super Kings and the Delhi Capitals held at the ACA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam on the 10th May 2019 Photo by: Deepak Malik /SPORTZPICS for BCCI

Ravindra Jadeja celebrates taking a wicket with teammates. Deepak Malik/SPORTZPICS

"The crucial part was to keep getting wickets. The credit needs to go to the bowlers. The captain only asks this is what I need. Then it's up to them to figure out how to bowl, and they have to put in the hard yards," Dhoni said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"Thanks to the bowling department for where we are this season. I would have preferred it if the openers finished it off. Once they got the required rate below 6 an over, there was no reason to play big shots and get out. They did the hard yards," he added.

Dhoni also lauded the entire CSK team for producing a clinical performance when it mattered.

"It's the usual route, last year was the exception. The kind of response from the boys today was brilliant. The way we batted to get 140-plus runs was very nice," he said.

"The spinners got some turn, and we kept getting wickets at the right time."

DC captain Shreyas Iyer, on the contrary, blamed his batting department for the loss.

"We had a disappointing start, losing two wickets in the powerplay, and it was hard to recover from that. They have amazing spinners. But we've had a great season," he said.

"None of the batsmen took the initiative to take the team through and there wasn't a partnership building. Disappointing for us but a good learning (experience)."

Iyer, though, was about the pitch on offer this season at their home turf at the Feroze Shah Kotla Stadium.

"It's something to think about (the Delhi pitch). We didn't win too many home games, but we can't complain about pitches. We've been practising a lot on slow wickets. As professionals we can't give excuses," he said.

"I think we've learned a lot, looking at seniors like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma leading their teams. It's a proud moment for me, standing with them at the toss. They talk to me, share their experiences, and that's great for me."

Shedding more light on his experience of leading the team, Iyer said: "I've heard Rohit and many of them talk about how difficult it is to be captain, and yeah, it's not an easy job to do, but I'm happy to be the captain.

"Really proud of the boys. Loving the way we've gelled as a family. The coaches and support staff have been amazing. A lot more to come next season. We've found the base, now is the time to grow," he said.

Man-of-the-match Faf du Plessis, who hit a 39-ball 50 during the chase, said CSK's experience of winning big games did the trick even though they didn't have a very good outing in the last phase of the tournament this season.

"We didn't have the best run in the last five or six games, but we do have a lot of confidence as a team that's won a lot of big games. We drew a lot of strength from that," he said.

"Our strength is to get partnerships going and extend that, even if we take our time initially. We've got a lot of good batsmen down the order, and we back them to catch up with the required rate.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps

Updated Date: May 11, 2019 07:53:45 IST

Tags : Chennai Super Kings, Cricket, Delhi Capitals, Faf Du Plessis, IPL, IPL 2019, IPL 2019 CSK, IPL 2019 DC, MS Dhoni, Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4792 123
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3552 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all