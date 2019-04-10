Chennai Super Kings (CSK) continued their supremacy at Chepauk and on a slow, turning pitch and decimated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to consolidate their position at the top of the points table. Opting to bowl first, Chennai restricted Kolkata to 108 despite a half-century from Andre Russell. Faf du Plessis then struck an unbeaten 43 as the Super Kings romped home by seven wickets.

Here are the best moments from the match.

Chahar's powerplay burst



Deepak Chahar had been used for one over in the death the other day, but his role in this CSK outfit is pretty clear — take wickets upfront.

On Tuesday, the swing bowler was brilliant with the new ball and picked up 3/14 in his first three overs with the spotlight on the spinners on a slow wicket. An underrated contributor, Chahar was right on the money from ball one, but was also helped by some mindless batting by the Kolkata top-order.

He struck in the very first over when Chris Lynn was trapped in front by a nip-backer that the Australian looked to hoick away on the leg-side in an ugly fashion. The lack of bounce deceived Nitish Rana too, who pulled him straight to mid-wicket where Rayudu held onto a fine catch.

When Uthappa took him on for back to back boundaries, Chahar quickly took pace off the ball and bounced the experienced batsman. Uthappa holed out attempting a horrendous shot and Chahar had three in the bag while conceding at less than five an over.

When Sunil Narine scored four from the non-striker's end



In the very first over of the innings, a bizarre incident saw Sunil Narine earn a fairly easy boundary. Facing his first ball in the innings, Narine worked the ball to mid-on and set off for a quick single. Ambati Rayudu swooped in from his position and looked to run Narine out at the non-striker's end.

The West Indian was haring across to the other end and got in comfortably but to his luck, Rayudu's throw went on to miss the stumps and ricocheted off his bat and raced to the boundary. Narine earned four lucky runs and was on five after one ball.

A drop, a stop, and the leaks



When Andre Russell gets going, the pitch, bowler or ground barely matters but at Chepauk, he had a different task at hand given the harakiri his teammates had committed. With KKR at 44/5 as he walked in, Russell had to shed his glam and do the hard yards initially.

After six dots upfront, Russell ambled along to eight off 10 balls before going for an ambitious loft off Imran Tahir. Russell cleared his legs and heaved a slower ball high into the night sky but it had more height than distance and came down towards Harbhajan Singh stationed at mid-wicket. The veteran spinner steadied himself under the ball but it swirled away from him and he shelled the catch.

Next over, Russell was taking on Kuggeleijn and pulled a short ball to deep mid-wicket where Ravindra Jadeja ran in and nearly pulled off a stunner with his left hand. He pulled the ball back into play and prevented a certain boundary while nearly taking a sensational catch.

The final two overs saw Russell at his brutal best. He top-edged a slog off Chahar but Jadeja at long-on shelled a very difficult chance. This time, though, he couldn't stop the boundary and the ball touched his fingers before falling on the other side of the rope. In the final over, Russell once again earned a boundary through sheer force as Rayudu in the deep could only parry the ball past the ropes after the momentum from the shot forced him to go onto the other side.

Dhoni's mandatory lightning-quick stumping



As much as a win is guaranteed for Chennai when playing at Chepauk, a Dhoni stumping off a spinner is mandatory. On Tuesday, we saw two of them, both in completely contrasting ways.

In the 11th over of the innings, Imran Tahir beat Shubman Gill with a sharp googly and the ball just about missed leg-stump while Gill, leaning forward, lifted his foot for a millisecond. That, though, was enough for Dhoni to do his work and he completed a sharp stumping which, in real-time, was nearly indistinguishable from the batsman being bowled.

Later in the innings, Dhoni effected yet another stumping when Piyush Chawla wandered out of his crease and looked to take on Harbhajan Singh. The left-hander was well outside his crease while attempting the shot and missed the ball entirely. Dhoni had an eternity to complete the stumping and Chawla did not even bother to try and get back after watching Dhoni take the ball cleanly.

Piyush Chawla's Kapil Dev moment



We all remember Kapil Dev's outrageous running catch in the 1983 World Cup finals to dismiss Vivian Richards. Piyush Chawla nearly replicated that on Tuesday when he ran backwards from mid-on, kept his eyes fixated on the ball and completed a sensational catch to send back Suresh Raina.

Sunil Narine had stuck to a leg-side channel from over the wicket to Raina but when the off-spinner offered a bit of width on a length ball, Raina went downtown with a slog sweep. The ball went high and Chawla had to cover ground to reach it before putting in a dive and a roll to complete one of the best catches of the season.

