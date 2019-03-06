First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ENG in WI | 1st T20I Mar 06, 2019
WI Vs ENG
England beat West Indies by 4 wickets
AUS in IND | 2nd ODI Mar 05, 2019
IND Vs AUS
India beat Australia by 8 runs
BAN in NZ Mar 08, 2019
NZ vs BAN
Basin Reserve, Wellington
AFG and IRE in IND Mar 08, 2019
AFG vs IRE
Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2019: CSK to begin full fledged preparations for upcoming season at Chennai from 16 March

Meanwhile, the domestic players in the CSK took part in a preparatory camp which began with a fitness session on Wednesday.

Press Trust of India, Mar 06, 2019 21:35:09 IST

Chennai: Defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will begin full-fledged preparations for the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League at the MA Chidambaram stadium here from March 16, a senior official of the franchise said.

Meanwhile, the domestic players in the CSK took part in a preparatory camp which began with a fitness session on Wednesday.

File image of CSK players. Sportzpics

File image of CSK players. Sportzpics

The rest of the players, including those busy with national commitments,. would join the squad on March 16, the official said.

Leg-spinner Karn Sharma, Tamil Nadu's wicket keeper- batsman N Jagadeesan, K M Asif and Chaitanya Bishnoi, among others, took part in today's session.

"Feels great to be in Chennai," Karn Sharma was quoted as saying on the CSK website.

"Last year we only played one match, so very excited to be playing more matches here this time around.

I'm really looking forward to it," the leg-spinner, who turns out for Andhra in the domestic circuit, said.

He also thanked the CSK management and captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni for retaining him.

"I would like to thank the CSK management and Mahi bhai (skipper MS Dhoni) for retaining me," he said.

The three-time defending champion, led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni, will open its campaign against Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore at Chepauk here on March 23.

With the India-Australia ODI series set to end on March 13 and the super league phase of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy set to conclude on March 14, the players would be begin arriving subsequently.

The CSK players would have a week to train before the IPL-12 opener here.

Several of the team's players are busy with national and domestic commitments at present.

The Chennai franchise, which returned to the IPL fold in 2018 after serving a two-year suspension, won the tournament for a third time, beating Sun Risers Hyderabad in the final.

Sharma said it would be good have a preparatory camp as it helps the team gel better.

"Given that we have players from different cities and countries, a preparatory camp helps the team gel better as a unit, allows players to know and understand each other better, each other's styles better," he added.

CSK was forced to move its base to Pune after protests over the Cauvery river water issue during the team's first home against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Click here to follow all the latest news from IPL 2019

Updated Date: Mar 06, 2019 21:35:09 IST

Tags : Chennai Super Kings, Cricket, CSK, Indian Premier League, IPL, IPL 2019, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, t20 Cricket, Virat Kohli

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3213 107
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7224 125
2 India 8058 122
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 5545 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 Australia 3613 120
4 South Africa 2960 118
5 England 2586 118
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all