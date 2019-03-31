IPL 2019: CSK coach Stephen Fleming wants correct decisions from umpires, but not too much dependence on big screen replays
Reflecting on the no-ball controversy that left RCB captain Virat Kohi seething, Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming said he was all for umpires making correct decisions but does not also want too much dependence on big screen replays.
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 96 runs
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 DC Vs KOL Kolkata Knight Riders tied with Delhi Capitals (Delhi Capitals win Super Over by 3 runs)
- Indian Premier League, 2019 PUN Vs MUM Kings XI Punjab beat Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 HYD Vs RAJ Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by 5 wickets
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK Vs AUS Australia beat Pakistan by 6 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 HYD vs BLR - Mar 31st, 2019, 04:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK vs AUS - Mar 31st, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 CHE vs RAJ - Mar 31st, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 PUN vs DC - Apr 1st, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 ZIMW vs MOZW - May 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 NAMW vs KENW - May 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 UGAW vs SLEW - May 5th, 2019, 05:20 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Indian NGOs bridge chasm between middle class and poor, are crucial to the health of democracy
-
Russia's rush of affection for Pakistan could rejig South Asia equation, will discomfit New Delhi
-
In 'Run From These Slave Traders', Ramanand Sagar writes of women without a country
-
Shatrughan Sinha set to join Congress: Ex-Bollywood star struggles for political relevance ahead of Lok Sabha polls
-
Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt intervention is urgently required
-
Risks of pakoda economics: Modi govt buries its head in sand, but unemployment may decide Lok Sabha poll result
-
India Open 2019: PV Sindhu slips up twice as spirited He Bingjiao snatches final spot after remarkable comebacks
-
Rahul Gandhi's promise on ease of doing business is election rhetoric at best; implementation is key, say industry experts
-
Rahul Gandhi to contest Lok Sabha polls from Amethi and Kerala's Wayanad, says AK Antony
-
बिहार: महागठबंधन की सीटों को हुआ ऐलान, इन बड़े नेताओं को यहां से मिला टिकट
-
मुंबई नॉर्थ से उर्मिला को मिला टिकट, बीजेपी के इस नेता से होगी टक्कर
-
मुझे नादान समझने वाले खुद नादान हैं: तेजप्रताप यादव
-
मेरठ की रैली में बोले पीएम- विरोधियों को बस पाकिस्तान में अपनी छवि की चिंता
-
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: अब आज़म के करीबी नेता ने जया प्रदा पर की यह अमर्यादित टिप्पणी
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3570
|108
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6181
|112
|5
|Australia
|5254
|105
|6
|Pakistan
|4979
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|England
|3036
|121
|4
|Australia
|3613
|120
|5
|South Africa
|3366
|120
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Chennai: Reflecting on the no-ball controversy that left Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohi seething, Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming Saturday said he was all for umpires making correct decisions but does not also want too much dependence on big screen replays.
Stephen Fleming and Michael Hussey during a training session of Chennai Super Kings. Twitter @ChennaiIPL
Kohli had came down heavily on umpire S Ravi in RCB's IPL match against Mumbai Indians on Thursday after the final delivery bowled by Lasith Malinga turned out to be a 'no-ball' but was not awarded to the Bangalore-based side which lost the game by six runs.
The India captain had made a scathing comment that IPL was not club cricket and umpires should keep their "eyes open".
Asked about the no ball incident, Fleming said, "The other night there is the team that felt aggrieved by the missing of the no-ball and the team that got away with it. Part of that is sport.
"But I still want, as a coach and as a player you want as many right decisions made. The flip side is you don't want to interfere with the rhythm of the game and you don't want the game to be too much dominated by looking at the big screen," Fleming said ahead of CSK's match against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday.
The wicket for the IPL opener between CSK and RCB came in for criticism after it produced a low-scoring game and Fleming said the new surface for Sunday's match looked a lot better and harder.
"It certainly wasn't up to the scratch in the first game and contrary to belief, that wasn't by design by us. I've looked at the surface (for tomorrow's match), it looks a lot better, a lot harder and compact. But we just have to be flexible as soon as the first ball is bowled and play accordingly."
Asked what an ideal T20 wicket would be, Fleming said, "It depends which way you look at it. We bought a side based on Chennai's history, which is a slower track. What we saw the other night was an aberration, that's not normally how it is.
"A sort of a 160-170 score here has been what we've looked for in the past. The pitch in Delhi was fractionally slow but certainly dry. It think a variation of surface is what you're after, you don't want 200 every time. People think that's the best wicket but if you ask the bowlers that's probably not a great season for them," said the former New Zealand captain.
To a question on the lack of top overseas pacers and balance in the CSK team, Fleming said the players were not compartmentalised as overseas or local players.
"We value all the players in the squad, not as overseas or local players. We've got some good talent. Mohit Sharma is still yet to play and he's getting back from an injury. We haven't got a tall, bounce bowler in Ngidi. (Scott) Kuggeleijn has got pace and the velocity of which is something different.
"The way the pitch is going here and the way our spinners are playing, I don't think pace is necessarily the key. The balance is probably more that interests us. But you can't be everything and we certainly back the players we've got. That's why we don't make hasty decisions about what type of player we want. We think we've got enough cover and players that are in form waiting for an opportunity," he added.
CSK have chosen to field only three overseas players in the first two games and Fleming said it was about abilities in the squad rather than the question of a foreign player versus an Indian player.
"Looking at the squad and skills is not based on overseas versus Indian. Harbhajan Singh was a great option for the left-handed combinations that we faced in the first two games. And that can change if you face a lot of right handers, you've got Mitchell Santner there.
"But you don't have to play four overseas. Whilst in the past you've picked overseas players that fit into your side, we're really happy with the quality of Indian players that we have and that's why we tend to talk about the abilities in the squad rather than you're an overseas player or an Indian player," he added.
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here
For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here
Updated Date:
Mar 31, 2019 11:40:11 IST
Also See
IPL 2019, CSK Vs RCB Match Preview: It's MS Dhoni's 'Dad's Army' vs Virat Kohli's perennial underachievers in opener
IPL 2019: Stephen Fleming disagrees with Gautam Gambhir's assessment of Virat Kohli's captaincy, says 'one man doesn't win'
IPL 2019: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will feel the pressure of following up last year's dream run