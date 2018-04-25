First Cricket
IPL 2019 could be shifted to United Arab Emirates if dates clash with country's general elections

United Arab Emirates (UAE) will be the likely destination for the BCCI if next year's Indian Premier League dates clash with the country's general elections.

PTI, April 25, 2018

Kolkata: United Arab Emirates (UAE) will be the likely destination for the BCCI if next year's Indian Premier League dates clash with the country's general elections.

The 12th edition of the IPL will be held from March 29 to May 19 next year but BCCI are aware that there remains a possibility of elections happening around that time of the year.

Representational image. AFP

Representational image. AFP

"Well, we will only take a call when the situation arises, but we are ready for any such eventuality. United Arab Emirates looks to be the most likely country where it would be shifted if need be," a senior BCCI official told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

"UAE's time zone suits the Indian audience unlike South Africa," he stated.

In the UAE, matches are played at three venues — Sharjah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The IPL has been shifted twice in the past due to general elections.

In 2009, the entire tournament was shifted to South Africa while in 2014, the first part of the league was held in the UAE.

