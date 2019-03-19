First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SL in SA | 5th ODI Mar 16, 2019
SA Vs SL
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 41 runs (D/L method)
USA in UAE | 2nd T20I Mar 16, 2019
UAE Vs USA
United Arab Emirates beat USA by 24 runs
SL in SA Mar 19, 2019
SA vs SL
Newlands, Cape Town
ICC WT20 EAP Qualifier Mar 20, 2019
PNG vs VAN
Amini Park, Port Moresby
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2019: Consistent performers Sunrisers Hyderabad wear assured look with slew of match-winners going into new season

Among the most expected events in IPL 2019 will be Sunrisers Hyderabad’s entry into the play-off stage. For, it wears the assured look that comes along with the balance and the match-winners in its midst.

G Rajaraman, Mar 19, 2019 12:23:34 IST

There are Indian Premier League teams that are the occasional giant-killers, pulling the rug from under the feet of the high-fliers. There are sides who start well but lose steam midway; there are some who start poorly but find themselves in the business end of the tournament. Sunrisers Hyderabad has caught the eye with consistency and become the epitome of seamless team-work.

With IPL announcing the schedule for just the first fortnight, it would not be wrong to say that teams will feel some amount of uncertainty. Yet, among the most expected events in IPL 2019 will be Sunrisers Hyderabad’s entry into the play-off stage. For, it wears the assured look that comes along with the balance and the match-winners in its midst.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are placed on top of the IPL table currently. Sportzpics

Sunrisers Hyderabad has reached play-offs four times in last six years. Sportzpics

Then again, even a cursory look at the team composition will be enough reveal that coach Tom Moody and mentor VVS Laxman have more than adequate firepower to fall back on. It has the cohesion and adaptability that are the hallmarks of a winning side, each player aware of his role in the side and having the capability to execute the team’s plans.

Together with skipper Kane Williamson, their biggest test was to keep Shikhar Dhawan motivated through the season last year. By all accounts, and with due credit to the opening batsman, they did an admirable job of that. If there was any stress in the team’s ranks because he was upset with the franchise, nobody became aware. The harmony remained undisturbed.

Sadly, it had to let left-handed opener Shikhar Dhawan leave its fold, arguably because he was dissatisfied at having his salary more than halved in 2018. Having bid Rs. 12.5 crore for him in 2017, it released him into the auction pool and then used the right to match card to keep him in the squad for just Rs. 5.2 crore. Perhaps he felt let down and sought a release in 2019.

Having managed to get to the 2018 final without the Australian opener David Warner, Sunrisers Hyderabad will expect his explosive batting to be available for a major part of the tournament this year. There is a possibility that Cricket Australia would ask him to return but Sunrisers Hyderabad has insured for that by adding New Zealand opener Martin Guptill to its squad in the auction.

That it needed to buy just three players in the IPL Players Auction ahead of this season is a fair indication of the side’s stability. Of course, in letting Delhi Capitals secure Dhawan, it picked up three key players – India all-rounder Vijay Shankar, left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem and young left-handed all-rounder Abhishek Sharma.

By picking up Jonny Bairstow in the auction, Sunrisers Hyderabad has further strengthened its batting. Besides, his presence allows the team management the option of making him keep wickets to be able to include an extra batsmen or bowler for each game, depending on the nature of the track on which that match would be played.

With Warner and Williamson likely to open the innings and Bairstow to follow them, the Indian middle-order batsmen may get only a handful of opportunities to showcase its skill. But Manish Pandey (or Deepak Hooda), Vijay Shankar and Yusuf Pathan are the sort who can provide thrust to the innings with their strokeplay.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling attack is just as potent, boasting of variety in its firepower. It has the fast-medium bowlers to not only restrict but also cause damage to the rival batting. And it has the spin bowlers who can keep the pressure on the opposition with their nagging accuracy and ability to claim wickets at frequent intervals.

With Bhuvneshwar Kumar and leg-spinner Rashid Khan, among the most respected bowlers, in charge, Sunrisers will hope that Siddharth Kaul and left-arm seamer Khaleel Ahmed will hold the side in good stead this season as well. Vijay Shankar can be a back-up seam bowling option and Nadeem’s left-spin can add an extra dimension to the attack.

Nadeem may get a look in, only if the team decides to leave Shakib Al Hasan from the XI to accommodate Jonny Bairstow. The Bangladesh all-rounder was integral to its plans last season. With Warner coming back and Bairstow added to its arsenal, playing the best four overseas players in each game could be Sunrisers’ biggest challenge.

Of course, Sunrisers Hyderabad has reached the play-off stage four times in six years, winning the title in 2016 and losing the final to Chennai Super Kings last year. It will be fair to expect the team from the Deccan to get to the play-offs yet again. For a team that is expected to get to have another crack at the title this season, an appearance in the final is par for the course.

A Shane Watson blitz kept the title away from Sunrisers Hyderabad’s grasp last season. It will be determined to make a run for the crown this season, staring with a tricky game at the Eden Gardens against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Its fans can gear up to an exciting time, tracking the team express its ability to create its own destiny this season.

Possible XI: David Warner, Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow/Shakib Al Hasan, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Wriddhiman Saha/Shahbaz Nadeem, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddharth Kaul and Khaleel Ahmed.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

Updated Date: Mar 19, 2019 12:26:55 IST

Tags : Bhuvneshwar Kumar, David Warner, Hakib Al Hasan, IPL 2019, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Rashid Khan, Siddharth Kaul, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3213 107
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6054 112
5 Australia 4951 103
6 Pakistan 4872 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 Australia 3613 120
4 England 2737 119
5 South Africa 2960 118
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all