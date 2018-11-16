The first step towards what is expected to be another edition of a frenetic Indian Premier League (IPL) auction for the 2019 edition was taken on Thursday, 15 November. The list of all players retained and released by the eight franchises of the cash-rich T20 league was released as teams opted to make few changes before the next month auction.

The retention of Australian duo Steve Smith and David Warner by Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad headlined the activity. Both the players missed out on the 2018 edition after receiving one-year bans from Cricket Australia for the ball-tampering incident.

Among Indian heavyweights to be released were Gautam Gambhir (Delhi Daredevils) and Yuvraj Singh (Kings XI Punjab). Gambhir, who stepped down as Daredevils' captain midway through the last season, was bought for Rs 2.8 crore, while KXIP dished out Rs 2 crore for the services of Yuvraj. Rajasthan also decided to let go of left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadakat, for whom they spent Rs 11.5 crore in the previous auction.

Here's a complete list of players released and retained by the eight sides of IPL:

Chennai Super Kings

Retained: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, M Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Billings, Mitchell Santner, David Willey, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Karn Sharma, Dhruv Shorey, N Jagadeesan, Shardul Thakur, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi

Released: Mark Wood, Kanishk Seth, Kshitiz Sharma

Salary cap available: Rs 8.40 crore

Available slots: 2 (Indian 2, Overseas 0)

Delhi Daredevils

Retained: Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Jayant Yadav, Manjot Kalra, Colin Munro, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult

Released: Gautam Gambhir, Jason Roy, Junior Dala, Liam Plunkett, Mohammed Shami, Sayan Ghosh, Daniel Christian, Glenn Maxwell, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Naman Ojha

Traded in: Shikhar Dhawan from SRH

Traded out: Abhishek Sharma, Vijay Shankar, Shahbaz Nadeem to SRH

Salary cap available: Rs 25.50 crore

Available slots: 10 (Indian 7, Overseas 3)

Kings XI Punjab:

Retained: Lokesh Rahul, Chris Gayle, Andrew Tye, Mayank Agarwal, Ankit Rajpoot, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karun Nair, David Miller, and Ravichandran Ashwin

Released: Aaron Finch, Axar Patel, Mohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Barinder Sran, Ben Dwarshuis, Manoj Tiwary, Akshdeep Nath, Pardeep Sahu, Mayank Dagar, and Manzoor Dar

Traded in: Mandeep Singh from RCB

Traded out: Marcus Stoinis to RCB

Salary cap available: Rs 36.20 crore

Available slots: 15 (Indian 11, Overseas 4)

Kolkata Knight Riders

Retained: Dinesh Karthik, Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Shivam Mavi, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti

Released: Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Johnson, Tom Curran, Cameron Delport, Ishank Jaggi, Vinay Kumar, Apoorv Wankhade, Javon Searles

Salary cap available: Rs 15.20 crore

Available slots: 12 (Indian 7, Overseas 5)

Mumbai Indians:

Retained: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Anukul Roy, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis, Kieron Pollard, Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne, Jason Behrendorff.

Released: Saurabh Tiwary, Pradeep Sangwan, Mohsin Khan, MD Nidheesh, Sharad Lumba, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, JP Duminy, Pat Cummins, Mustafizur Rahman, Akila Dananjaya.

Traded in: Quinton de Kock from RCB

Salary cap available: Rs 11.15 crore

Available slots: 7 (Indian 6, Overseas 1)

Rajasthan Royals:

Retained: Ajinkya Rahane, Krishnappa Gowtham, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Gopal, Aryaman Birla, S. Midhun, Prashant Chopra, Stuart Binny, Rahul Tripathi, Ben Stokes, Steve Smith, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Ish Sodhi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mahipal Lomror.

Released: D'Arcy Short, Ben Laughlin, Heinrich Klaasen, Dane Paterson, Zahir Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Jaydev Unadkat, Anureet Singh, Ankit Sharma, Jatin Saxena.

Salary cap available: Rs 20.95 crore

Available slots: 9 (Indian 6, Overseas 3)

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Retained: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Pawan Negi, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kulwant Khejroliya,

Released: Brendon McCullum, Corey Anderson, Quinton de Kock, Mandeep Singh, Chris Woakes, Sarfraz Khan

Traded in: Marcus Stoinis from KXIP

Traded out: Mandeep Singh to KXIP

Salary cap available: Rs 18.15 crore

Available slots: 10 (Indian 8, Overseas 2)

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Retained: Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, T Natarajan, Ricky Bhui, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Shreevats Goswami (wk), Khaleel Ahmed, Yusuf Pathan, Billy Stanlake, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Shakib Al Hasan

Released: Sachin Baby, Tanmay Agarwal, Wriddhiman Saha, Chris Jordan, Carlos Brathwaite, Alex Hales, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan

Traded in: Abhishek Sharma, Vijay Shankar, Shahbaz Nadeem from DD

Traded out: Shikhar Dhawan to DD

Salary cap available: Rs 9.70 crore

Available slots: 5 (Indian 3, Overseas 2)