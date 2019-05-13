First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Final May 12, 2019
MI vs CSK
Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 1 run
PAK in ENG | 2nd ODI May 11, 2019
ENG vs PAK
England beat Pakistan by 12 runs
PAK in ENG May 14, 2019
ENG vs PAK
County Ground, Bristol
IRE Tri-Nation Series May 15, 2019
IRE vs BAN
Castle Avenue, Dublin
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2019: CoA member Diana Edulji wanted to give away winners' trophy, but eventually convention followed

The IPL prize distribution ceremony almost plunged into a controversy after CoA member Diana Edulji expressed her wish to give away the winners' trophy, going against the convention.

FirstCricket Staff, May 13, 2019 19:25:44 IST

New Delhi: The IPL prize distribution ceremony almost plunged into a controversy after CoA member Diana Edulji expressed her wish to give away the winners' trophy, going against the convention.

File image of Diana Edulji. AFP

File image of Diana Edulji. AFP

Eventually, as per existing convention, acting president CK Khanna handed over the winners' trophy to Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma.

While Committee of Administrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai didn't attend the IPL final between Mumbai Indians and CSK, other two members Diana and Lt Gen (retd) Ravi Thodge were present in Hyderabad.

"Edulji gave away the winners' trophy at the Women's T20 Challenge in Jaipur and she wanted to give away the trophy here also. However, it was learnt that Khanna showed an e-mail from acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhry to IPL COO Hemang Amin, stating that convention of president giving away the trophy could be followed," a BCCI official privy to the incident told PTI on the conditions of anonymity.

When Rai was asked for his view on the issue, he in turn asked whether there was any need to change the convention.

"It was Lt Gen Thodge, who categorically told the former India women's team captain that acting president Khanna should be allowed to handover the trophy and the matter should be put to an end. She was certainly not happy but had to go with the majority view in this case," said another BCCI source.

Rai and Edulji have had their share of differences on most of the issues and the CoA has been able to take a few concrete decisions of late after Lt Gen Thodge joined the panel.

When Khanna was contacted, he refused to comment on the issue while calls to Edulji went unanswered.

Updated Date: May 13, 2019 19:25:44 IST

Tags : BCCI, Chennai Super Kings, CK Khanna, COA, Cricket, Diana Edulji, Indian Premier League, IPL 2019, IPL 2019 CSK, IPL 2019 MI, Mumbai Indians

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4938 123
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3625 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all