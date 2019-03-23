IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings' Suresh Raina becomes first player to score 5000 runs in T20 league's history
In a total of 177 matches in IPL, Suresh Raina has amassed 5004 runs at an average of 34.27 with a strike rate of 138.19. He has also slammed 35 fifties and has one century to his name.
Suresh Raina on Saturday became the first player in Indian Premier League's (IPL) history to cross the 5000-run mark in the tournament.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman Raina reached the milestone in the 2019 IPL opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).
Suresh Raina in action against RCB. Sportzpics
He started the match needing 15 runs to reach the landmark and notched up the milestone in front of passionate home support at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
However, his wicket fell shortly after crossing the 5000-run mark, as he was dismissed for 19 off 21 by England off-spinner Moeen Ali.
In a total of 177 matches in IPL, Raina has amassed 5004 runs at an average of 34.27 with a strike rate of 138.19. He has also slammed 35 fifties and has one century to his name.
Sunday's CSK-RCB clash was also seen as a race to the 5000-run club between Raina and Virat Kohli. The RCB skipper needed 52 runs to reach the landmark at the start of the match but could only add six more runs to his tally before getting out to Harbahajan Singh as Raina left him behind in the race.
Raina was also the first player to reach the 2000 and 3000 club while Adam Gilchrist was the first player to breach the 1000-run mark and Kohli was the first to 4000 runs.
Updated Date:
Mar 23, 2019 23:01:57 IST
