First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC WT20 EAP Qualifier | Match 4 Mar 23, 2019
PHI Vs PNG
Match Abandoned
ICC WT20 EAP Qualifier | Match 3 Mar 23, 2019
VAN Vs PHI
Vanuatu beat Philippines by 63 runs
IPL Mar 24, 2019
KKR vs SRH
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
PAK and AUS in UAE Mar 24, 2019
PAK vs AUS
Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings' Suresh Raina becomes first player to score 5000 runs in T20 league's history

In a total of 177 matches in IPL, Suresh Raina has amassed 5004 runs at an average of 34.27 with a strike rate of 138.19. He has also slammed 35 fifties and has one century to his name.

FirstCricket Staff, Mar 23, 2019 22:58:52 IST

Suresh Raina on Saturday became the first player in Indian Premier League's (IPL) history to cross the 5000-run mark in the tournament.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batsman Raina reached the milestone in the 2019 IPL opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Suresh Raina in action against RCB. Sportzpics

Suresh Raina in action against RCB. Sportzpics

He started the match needing 15 runs to reach the landmark and notched up the milestone in front of passionate home support at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

However, his wicket fell shortly after crossing the 5000-run mark, as he was dismissed for 19 off 21 by England off-spinner Moeen Ali.

In a total of 177 matches in IPL, Raina has amassed 5004 runs at an average of 34.27 with a strike rate of 138.19. He has also slammed 35 fifties and has one century to his name.

Sunday's CSK-RCB clash was also seen as a race to the 5000-run club between Raina and Virat Kohli. The RCB skipper needed 52 runs to reach the landmark at the start of the match but could only add six more runs to his tally before getting out to Harbahajan Singh as Raina left him behind in the race.

Raina was also the first player to reach the 2000 and 3000 club while Adam Gilchrist was the first player to breach the 1000-run mark and Kohli was the first to 4000 runs.

Updated Date: Mar 23, 2019 23:01:57 IST

Tags : Chennai Super Kings, CSK, CSK Vs RCB, IPL, IPL 2019, IPL 2019 CSK, IPL 2019 RCB, RCB, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Suresh Raina

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 4951 103
6 Pakistan 4872 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3096 119
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all