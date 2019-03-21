Chennai: Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore players had an intense training session at the M A Chidambaram stadium here on Thursday, two days ahead of the opening match of the Indian Premier League's 12th edition.

While the M S Dhoni-led CSK has been training in a full-fledged manner since March 16, the RCB captained by Virat Kohli landed in the city and hit practice mode.

Players of the two teams trained under lights at the iconic Chidambaram stadium.

CSK suffered a blow on Wednesday when South African paceman Lungi Ngidi was ruled out due to an injury.

"Ngidi will be missed," CSK's CEO KS Viswanathan said on the team website.

"We are in the process of identifying a replacement," he added.

Meanwhile, veteran West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo said experience mattered a lot in T20 cricket too and it showed in the triumph last year on a comeback from a two-year ban.

"We were aware of the name-calling but you can't beat experience, no matter," he was quoted as saying on the CSK website.

Referring to the CSK being called the Dad's army last season for the number of senior players in the squad, he said, the core of the team was kept and that made a huge difference.

"Last year everyone doubted us, and we went on to win," he said.

Bravo also termed as very important keeping the core group and retaining most of the players which has been CSK's strength over 10 years.

"Every season is different, this is a new edition and we have come to win," he said adding "last year is long gone."

Bravo also said he and the team were looking forward to playing more matches at home after the games were shifted out of the city in 2018 owing to political developments over the Cauvery river water issue.