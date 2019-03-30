First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Spain Triangular T20Is | Match 3 Mar 29, 2019
ESP Vs MLT
Spain beat Malta by 7 wickets
IPL | Match 9 Mar 30, 2019
PUN Vs MUM
Kings XI Punjab beat Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets
IPL Mar 31, 2019
SRH vs RCB
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
PAK and AUS in UAE Mar 31, 2019
PAK vs AUS
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings name New Zealand's Scott Kuggeleijn as injured Lungi Ngidi's replacement

CSK head coach Stephen Fleming said they had gone in for Kuggeleijn, who bowls quick and bats well and added that he would be joining the squad next week.

Press Trust of India, Mar 30, 2019 20:41:28 IST

Chennai: Defending champions Chennai Super Kings Saturday named New Zealand all-rounder Scott Kuggeleijn as a replacement for injured pacer Lungi Ngidi for the remainder of the Indian Premier League.

Speaking to reporters on the eve of the match against Rajasthan Royals at the MA Chidambaram stadium here, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming said they had gone in for Kuggeleijn, who bowls quick and bats well and added that he would be joining the squad next week.

New Zealand's Scott Kuggeleijn bowls during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Auckland on February 8, 2019. (Photo by MICHAEL BRADLEY / AFP)

File image of New Zealand's Scott Kuggeleijn. AFP

"For Lungi we've been a little bit more selective. It's obviously a different level of replacement player (required for him) based on price. We've gone with Scott Kuggeleijn, who's a New Zealand international, who bowls quick and bats well. So we've gone for an all-rounder who has good pace and good variations. He'll be joining us next week," Fleming said.

Ngidi has been ruled out of the ongoing IPL even before its start after the South African pacer felt discomfort while bowling during the last ODI against Sri Lanka at Newlands recently.

Talking about England all-rounder David Willey, who pulled out owing to personal reasons, Fleming said he can't be replaced.

"We can't replace David Willey. David's got a personal issue at home that he's dealing with and we're supporting him and we'll continue to support him," he said.

"So contrary to some of the statements that have come out, we can't replace David Willey no matter what happens. It's just about us supporting him and his family as they go through some issues at home, and we support his decision to be at home."

Willey, who played three matches for the CSK in 2018, was quoted by Yorkshire County Cricket Club website as saying that "unfortunately due to some family reasons, I've had to pull out of the IPL".

Last year, Willey was called up as a late replacement for an injured Kedar Jadhav by CSK and had been retained by the defending champions.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Updated Date: Mar 30, 2019 20:41:28 IST

Tags : Chennai Super Kings, CSK, David WIlley, Indian Premier League, IPL, IPL 2019, Lungi Ngidi, Scott Kuggeleijn, Yorkshire County Cricket Club

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5254 105
6 Pakistan 4979 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all