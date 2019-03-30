First Cricket
IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings' David Willey ruled out of tournament due to personal reasons

David Willey also said CSK were very understanding and supportive, adding it was not an easy decision for him to take.

Press Trust of India, Mar 30, 2019 15:42:49 IST

Chennai: Chennai Super Kings all-rounder David Willey has pulled out of the ongoing Indian Premier League because of personal reasons.

English cricket Willey, who played three matches for the Super Kings in 2018, was quoted by Yorkshire County Cricket Club website as saying that "unfortunately due to some family reasons, I've had to pull out of the IPL".

David Willey of Chennai Super Kings during match thirty five of the Vivo Indian Premier League 2018 (IPL 2018) between the Chennai Super Kings and the Royal Challengers Banglore held at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Cricket Stadium, Pune on the 5th May 2018. Photo by: Prashant Bhoot /SPORTZPICS for BCCI

File image of David Willey. Sportzpics

"We are due for our second baby and my wife's had a bit of a tough time, so I'm having to make sure she's alright," he said.

"It's a bit open-ended as to when I'll be available for Yorkshire, but hopefully I'll be available for the start of the 50-over competition," Willey added.

He also said CSK were very understanding and supportive, adding it was not an easy decision for him to take.

"Chennai were very understanding and very supportive, as have been Yorkshire. It's never an easy decision. But, nonetheless, it's the right decision," the 29-year old said.

"I need to put my family first and cricket's secondary to that. We'll get that sorted and then I can concentrate on cricket."

Last year, Willey was called up as a late replacement for an injured Kedar Jadhav by CSK and had been retained by the defending champions.

Meanwhile, CSK officials said they had not been informed by Willey about the decision to withdraw from this year's IPL.

The three-time IPL champion had suffered a blow ahead of the tournament when South Africa paceman Lungi Ngidi pulled out due to an injury. CSK has not yet named a replacement for him.

