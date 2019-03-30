IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings' David Willey ruled out of tournament due to personal reasons
David Willey also said CSK were very understanding and supportive, adding it was not an easy decision for him to take.
- Indian Premier League, 2019 Punjab Vs Mumbai Live Now
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 96 runs
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- Spain Triangular T20I Series, 2019 ESP Vs MLT Spain beat Malta by 7 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 HYD Vs RAJ Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by 5 wickets
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK Vs AUS Australia beat Pakistan by 6 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 BLR Vs MUM Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 6 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 DC vs KOL - Mar 30th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 HYD vs BLR - Mar 31st, 2019, 04:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK vs AUS - Mar 31st, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 CHE vs RAJ - Mar 31st, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 ZIMW vs MOZW - May 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 NAMW vs KENW - May 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 UGAW vs SLEW - May 5th, 2019, 05:20 PM IST
Top Stories
-
IPL 2019 LIVE SCORE, KXIP vs MI Match at Mohali: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock start positively
-
BJP's insecurity about winning in Maharashtra allows Shiv Sena to throw around its weight; imperils alliance
-
Pentagon denies it spied on India's A-SAT missile test, experts say US aircraft sent to 'monitor' project was observing development
-
Super Deluxe director Thiagarajan Kumararaja on bringing Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil aboard
-
Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt intervention is urgently required
-
India, US underline need for Pakistan to take ‘meaningful, irreversible’ action against terror groups operating in country
-
India Open 2019 semi-finals LIVE score and updates: Kidambi Srikanth wins 2nd game against Huang Yuxiang to force decider
-
Rahul Gandhi's promise on ease of doing business is election rhetoric at best; implementation is key, say industry experts
-
How to read anthologies, and learn about the adult world through Guy de Maupassant’s short stories
-
बिहार: महागठबंधन की सीटों को हुआ ऐलान, इन बड़े नेताओं को यहां से मिला टिकट
-
मुंबई नॉर्थ से उर्मिला को मिला टिकट, बीजेपी के इस नेता से होगी टक्कर
-
मुझे नादान समझने वाले खुद नादान हैं: तेजप्रताप यादव
-
मेरठ की रैली में बोले पीएम- विरोधियों को बस पाकिस्तान में अपनी छवि की चिंता
-
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: अब आज़म के करीबी नेता ने जया प्रदा पर की यह अमर्यादित टिप्पणी
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3570
|108
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6181
|112
|5
|Australia
|5254
|105
|6
|Pakistan
|4979
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|England
|3036
|121
|4
|Australia
|3613
|120
|5
|South Africa
|3366
|120
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Chennai: Chennai Super Kings all-rounder David Willey has pulled out of the ongoing Indian Premier League because of personal reasons.
English cricket Willey, who played three matches for the Super Kings in 2018, was quoted by Yorkshire County Cricket Club website as saying that "unfortunately due to some family reasons, I've had to pull out of the IPL".
File image of David Willey. Sportzpics
"We are due for our second baby and my wife's had a bit of a tough time, so I'm having to make sure she's alright," he said.
"It's a bit open-ended as to when I'll be available for Yorkshire, but hopefully I'll be available for the start of the 50-over competition," Willey added.
He also said CSK were very understanding and supportive, adding it was not an easy decision for him to take.
"Chennai were very understanding and very supportive, as have been Yorkshire. It's never an easy decision. But, nonetheless, it's the right decision," the 29-year old said.
"I need to put my family first and cricket's secondary to that. We'll get that sorted and then I can concentrate on cricket."
Last year, Willey was called up as a late replacement for an injured Kedar Jadhav by CSK and had been retained by the defending champions.
Meanwhile, CSK officials said they had not been informed by Willey about the decision to withdraw from this year's IPL.
The three-time IPL champion had suffered a blow ahead of the tournament when South Africa paceman Lungi Ngidi pulled out due to an injury. CSK has not yet named a replacement for him.
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here
For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here
Updated Date:
Mar 30, 2019 15:54:32 IST
Also See
IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings' Lungi Ngidi ruled out of tournament due to side strain; no replacement named yet
IPL 2019, DC vs CSK: MS Dhoni says Chennai can't be a great fielding side but can make up for it
IPL 2019: Kedar Jadhav says players are smart enough to manage workload, need to work in tandem with physios and trainers