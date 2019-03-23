Hello and welcome to the coverage of first match of IPL 2019 between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore to be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. MS Dhoni's CSK and Virat Kohli's RCB will be looking to get off to a winning start. RCB would be eyeing a win at Chepauk to improve their record at the venue against home side. At this venue, they last won on 21 May, 2008.

We're less than 30 minutes away from the first toss of the 2019 IPL season. Meanwhile, news coming in from Chennai, that of the BCCI formally donating Rs 20 crore to the families of the CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama attack, funds which were initially meant for the opening ceremony. Read the full report here .

There's a plenty at stake for players involved in the 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League, given that the tournament could help them prepare for the big World Cup that is to take place in the UK later this summer. It will also be crucial for the players to ensure they manage their workloads and keep themselves fit for the ICC event, while giving their best for their respective franchises. Read the IPL 2019 preview by Ujwal Singh here .

Not a delivery has been bowled in the league so far and the tournament's already dealing with injury-forced exits. After South African pacers Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje were forced to skip the event due to injury issues, Lasith Malinga and Adam Milne have joined the list. Full report here .

Chennai Super Kings made a fairytale return to the league after two years in the wilderness, beating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final last year to lift the trophy for the third time. However, the real test for MS Dhoni's men this year will be to maintain the consistency. Read the CSK preview by Rajesh Tiwary here .

The first match of IPL 2019 between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore is being telecast on Star Sports Network. The CSK vs RCB match live streaming will take place on hotstar.com. Click here to know when and where to watch the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The MS Dhoni aura is back in the Indian Premier League and RCB will not only be up against the experience and guile of CSK but also the vibrant crowd at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Dhoni's cult following has grown leaps and bounds and the fan support could put added pressure on Kohli's side.

RCB have had a tough time against CSK. They haven't won a single match against Dhoni's side since 2014 and what makes it even more difficult is the fact that they have lost six out of the seven games played at the Chepauk. But Kohli played down that factor.

"I don't believe in head to head and rivalries. In T20 it is anyone's game really. Some teams we have done really well against. Some teams like CSK we haven't won in the last six games," he said.

"It is no like you focus only on playing those teams and not focus on teams you have lost against. Opposition this year doesn't matter for us. It is the vision we have and kind of cricket we want to play as a side and we will focus on that," he added.

CSK, on the other hand, would be riding high on confidence and looking to get the points on the board first up at home.

"There is a real emphasis on starting the tournament well," CSK head coach Stephen Fleming said. "Last year, we won a couple of games which could easily have gone the other way. We know the importance of a good start. We are certainly not desperate to win it and it's just an opportunity we are looking forward to," he added.

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain & WK), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Sam Billings, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Shorey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Rituraj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, K M Asif, David Willey, Deepak Chahar, N Jagadeesan (wk).

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Shivam Dube, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Moeen Ali, Colin de Grandhomme, Pawan Negi, Tim Southee, Akshdeep Nath, Milind Kumar, Devdutt Padikkal, Gurkeerat Singh, Prayas Ray Barman, Kulwant Kejroliya, Navdeep Saini, Himmat Singh.​